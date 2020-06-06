Freelance developer Tolga Ay is about to present her first work, Remnants of Naezith, in the eShop of the hybrid console, specifically it will do it next Friday June 12 in the case of the European territory for € 9.99 and it has already done so on Thursday, June 4 in the case of North America, of these curious cases that half a week between premieres of the same game according to the area, for reasons of having to be classified by different EU systems or to know what other reason. In this precision-packed platform, we practically make our character fly by using our hook to traverse large spaces at full speed, a bit like another indie like Flinthook, but more to coarse. On the occasion of its more than upcoming premiere, the developer has shown a brief but entertaining trailer where we can see the game in motion:

Remnants of Naezith trailer (Nintendo Switch eShop)

Step into the shoes of Kayra, a human who shares her body with the soul of Naezith, the ancient thunder dragon. Thanks to the powers that the dragon has granted her, Kayra must destroy the Vestiges of Naezith, magical fragments of the dragon’s body, and thus avoid falling into the wrong hands. Main features: LEVEL SELECTOR Advance through four chapters and pass dozens of levels. SECRET LEVELS Find the hidden Remnants to unlock secret levels. CLASSIFICATION See also Watch the replays of the best players and try to beat them. WORLD CLASSIFICATION Earn badges based on your results and compete against players from all over the world. GHOST RUNNER Compete against your best brand or those of other players. SPEEDRUN MODE Be the fastest and beat the game or a specific chapter in the shortest time possible. COMMUNITY LEVELS Explore endless levels created by other players and edit your own.

