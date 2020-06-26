Korean publisher LINE Games and developer Studio ReG have announced the premiere of The War of Genesis: Remnants of Gray, his strategic RPG, on Nintendo Switch. Of course, everything points to the game being expected, since its release is dated to 2022.

As you can see, it is a game that at first glance surprises for having a quite impressive graphic section. Little is known about the state of development of the game or if it will leave Korea, but we have the official description of LINE Games. Is the next:

The War of Genesis: Remnants of Gray is a strategic adventure RPG developed by the Korean studio Studio ReG. This installment will be a remake of the first two titles in The War of Genesis saga and is being developed under Unreal Engine 4.

As you can see, it is a more than promising title and we hope that in the next few months gameplay will be revealed or at least some real captures of the game running on Switch.

