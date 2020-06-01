Remnants of Amanda and low pressure would form a cyclone, Quintana Roo in danger?

As it had been said, after yesterday, the State Coordination of Civil Protection announced the progress and trajectory of the Tropical Storm Amanda, where at night it was no longer considered a storm, today, the authorities gave notice that the remnants of Amanda and one Low Pressure zone in the Gulf of Mexico, they could form a new cyclone in the coming days. Quintana Roo is in danger?.

According to the official bulletin of the State Coordination of Civil Protection of the state of Quintana Roo, a Low pressure Zone that is located in the Gulf of Mexico, has an 80% probability that it will become a Tropical Storm, since it is pulling Amanda’s remains that lie between the Guatemalan border and the Yucatan Peninsula.

However, is there danger for Quintana Roo ?, Civil Protection stated that for the moment the State is free of this future cyclone, formed by Amanda and a low pressure zone, although he stressed that they will continue to monitor this phenomenon in the coming days, as He hopes that in a few hours it will become a tropical depression and then go on to Tropical Storm and so on until he reaches a clinon, that is, a hurricane, but that can change hour by hour.

Remnants of Amanda and Low Pressure would form a new cyclone

Meanwhile, they detailed that for a large part of Quintana Roo this low pressure zone will bring variable cloud conditions, as well as storm clouds, cool to hot temperatures, moderate to heavy rains accompanied by electrical activity, mainly in the central and southern areas. of the State.

Faced with these phenomena, the State Civil Protection Coordination asked citizens to consult and be periodically pending the issuance of meteorological bulletins and notices that are published and updated on the website of the coordination and do not believe in false news, which only seek alarm and panic.

Lastly, they also recommended that in the event of rain on roads and in urban areas; take extreme precautions to avoid automobile accidents; maintaining and reducing the speed allowed by wet or puddled and / or flooded floors; as well as keeping all the lights of the vehicle on.

