Remittances alleviate poverty, reduce malnutrition and are associated with higher spending on education and reduced child labor, the agency said.

The World Bank (WB) warned that the remittance shipments will experience a decline of approximately 20 percent in 2020, as a consequence of the crisis caused by the coronavirus, which represents the most significant drop “in recent history”, according to a report published by the entity on Tuesday.

“The estimated drop, which will be the largest in recent history, is largely due to the drop in income and employment of migrant workers, which tend to be more vulnerable to job losses and lower wages during an economic crisis in the host country, “said the World Bank.

According to the agency’s calculations, remittances globally will reach 572 billion dollars in 2020, which is equivalent to a 19.9 percent drop compared to last year. Of that figure, remittances to low- and middle-income countries will total $ 445 billion, down 19.7 percent.

The Washington-based entity warned that remittances alleviate poverty, reduce malnutrition and are associated with higher spending on education and the reduction of child labor.

“A drop in remittances affects families’ ability to spend in these areas, as more of their finances will go toward solving food shortages and alleviating immediate household needs.”

In this sense, the World Bank reported that it is working with the rest of the G20 countries and the “global community”, with the aim of reducing the costs of remittances and improving the financial inclusion of the poor.

“Remittances are a vital source of income for developing countries. The current recession caused by Covid-19 is having a severe impact on the ability to send money home and makes it more necessary to cut recovery time for advanced economies, “said World Bank President David Malpass.

By 2021, the World Bank estimates that the volume of remittances will rebound by 5.2 percent, reaching 602 billion dollars. Of that figure, remittances to low- and middle-income countries will total $ 470 billion, up 5.6 percent.

Europa Press