Mexico received 9,293 million dollars in remittances in the first quarter of 2020, which represented an increase of 18.36 percent with respect to the same period of 2019 and without being affected by the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, reported Banco de México (Banxico).

The amount of remittances between January and March was higher than the 7,851 million dollars a year ago, Banxico said in its monthly report.

The average consignment in the trimester It was $ 343, 9 percent higher than in the same period of 2019 -when it was $ 315-, and the number of operations it went from 24.94 to 27.08 million.

Most of them were for electronic transfer.

According to the official figures of the Bank of Mexico, the country received 4,016 million dollars in March, a figure 49 percent higher than the 2,694 million dollars in February.

Banxico Chart

Between February and March, the coronavirus pandemic had already spread for a large part of United States, leading to the paralysis of certain activities and the loss of jobs.

Mexico currently has 23,471 cases of coronavirus and 2,154 deaths. While the United States is the country in the world with the most infected by adding more than a million cases and 67 thousand deaths.

Remittances sent to Mexico in 2019 reached 36.048 million dollars and achieved a historical maximum, with an increase of 7.04 percent compared to the figure registered in 2018.

Remittances, which come mainly from Mexican migrants living in the United States, represent the second largest source of foreign exchange in Mexico, after the automotive exports, and constitute an important income for millions of people.

Since coming to power on December 1, 2018, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He has highlighted the importance of remittances for hundreds of thousands of families in Mexico.

On several occasions, the president has rated the migrants Mexicans of “living heroes” because thanks to remittances the popular economy is helped.

With information from EFE