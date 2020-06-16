Money transfers decrease to $ 2,861 million amid high unemployment in the United States due to the crisis of the new coronavirus.

..- Money remittances sent by Mexicans abroad, mainly in the United States, fell 2.6% in April on the same month of 2019 after reaching a record of more than 4,000 million dollars in March, Banco de Mexico (Banxico).

Shipments totaled $ 2.86 billion, less than the $ 2.937 million recorded in the same month last year.

The figure is also far from the $ 4 billion reached in March, a record since registration began in 1995, despite the paralysis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Compared to what was registered in March, the fall in April was 28.5%.

The data occurs at a time when unemployment is hitting the United States hard, where some 12 million people born in Mexico and 26 million second or third generation live.

Until last week, the number of workers in that country who applied for unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus crisis exceeded 40 million.

Remittance revenues compete with those generated by oil exports and the tourism industry as the main sources of foreign exchange in Mexico. They also represent around 3% of Mexico’s GDP, where 42% of the population is poor.

In 2019, those shipments totaled $ 36,045 million, according to data from the central bank.

The economy of Mexico, the second largest in Latin America, contracted 2.2% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the first effects of the new coronavirus pandemic.

