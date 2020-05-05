Family remittances recorded by the Country increased 35.77 percent last March compared to the same month of 2019, an advance that became the highest at an annual rate since December 2003, when they rose 45.86 percent, indicate figures from Banco de México (Banxico). Read: Manufacturing orders fall to record low

In value, the country’s income from family remittances amounted to $ 4.16 billion during March 2020, its highest amount for a month since January 1995, the year in which the statistical series of the indicator begins.

Remittances rebounded in March. Photo: My Pocket.

The two main remittance variables shot up in the third month of this year, supporting their expansion.

The central bank figures show that during March of this year 10 million 633 thousand operations with remittances were reported, an amount 15.13 percent higher than the registration of the same month of 2019, with which it set a record.

But the average value of the remittance was also increased to $ 378, which allowed a rebound at an annual rate of 18.13 percent, only lower than the 39.93 percent in the last month of 2000.

If the accumulated values ​​are considered, from January to March 2020, the capture of remittances by the Country amounted to 9 thousand 293 million dollars, 18.36 percent more than in the first three months of last year.

The amount referred for the first three months of the current year is also a historical maximum for a comparable period, in which the number of operations with remittances imposed a record of 27 million 85 thousand.

The number of operations was 8.58 percent higher compared to the first quarter of 2019, when it totaled 24 million 944 thousand.

And from January to March of this year, the value of the remittance was 340 dollars for an annual increase of 8.17 percent, its fourth growth in a row.

