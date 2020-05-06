The record number of remittances registered in March is magnified by the increase in the price of the dollar against the peso

Despite the fact that in early March the economy of United States was paralyzed by the health emergency for him COVID-19, the remittances sent by the countrymen in that country to Mexico It reached a record figure of $ 4.16 billion in that month.

This income was also magnified by the increase in the price of the dollar against the peso, caused by the current pandemic and because of the crisis that the Petroleum Worldwide.

Chart by The Economist

However, after this surprising entry, experts warned that the fall due to the high unemployment suffered by Mexican migrants in the United States is expected to begin in April.

The record income for March is estimated to respond to a forward movement of Mexicans in the United States, who have decided to send resources to Mexico taking advantage of the devaluation of the peso and plan their return to the country in an environment where it will be more difficult get a job in that country (United States) and where deportations they could increase ”, warned Santiago Fernández, economist at Banco Intercam.

Because of this, he emphasized, it is expected that in April the contraction of these flows, in line with what was seen in previous crises, and a significant drop in foreign exchange earnings to the country due to remittances is still estimated this year.

The world Bank (BM) forecasts a 20 percent drop in the dollar flows to Mexico for remittances in 2020, he stressed.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis and unlike countries of Central America, where remittances fell in double digits, in Mexico they reached in March higher amount for any month since registration, four thousand 16.1 million dollars, which meant a annual increase 35.8 percent.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and Notimex