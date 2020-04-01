Economists warn of possible effects on groups with less labor protection and who could face suspension from work without the right to pay.

Banorte economists warn that the risks of a fall in remittances have increased, because the economy of that country (and the world) has been strongly impacted by the coronavirus, a situation that is likely to affect even more vulnerable groups that have less labor protection and could face suspension from work without the right to pay.

Indicators from Banco de México (Banxico) indicate that income from family remittances to Mexico amounted to two thousand 694.2 million dollars last February, which meant an annual growth of 10.5 percent, a higher rate than the annual advance of 5.2 percent in January.

In the first two months of the year, currency transfers totaled five thousand 277 million dollars, an increase of 7.83 percent.

The central bank said that the rebound in dollar shipments in February is explained by a greater dynamism in the number of operations, which accounted for a total of 8.4 million, an advance of 7.2 percent at the annual rate, the highest level since September from last year.

This strength is positive considering the deterioration of employment conditions for non-native migrants in the United States, which have been affected due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The average amount of shipments remained relatively unchanged compared to January, resulting in $ 320.55, an increase of 3.0 percent annually. (Ntx)