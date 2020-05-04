Long before the mining town of Governador Valadares had its first case of coronavirus confirmed, on March 24, the impacts of the covid-19 crisis were already being felt there. Proportionally, Valadares is one of the Brazilian municipalities that most sent natives to the United States in the history of migration between the two countries: four out of five heads of family in the city of Minas Gerais have a relative living in American lands.

The result of this – today, there are about 40,000 Valadares in the country – has been an intense flow of money from US regions, such as the Boston metropolitan area, Massachusetts, to Valadares for the past 40 years: migrants send dollars to help expenses, invest in business or even buy or build real estate.

The coronavirus crisis, however, practically stopped this flow. This is shown by a survey carried out by the Municipality of Valadares at the request of BBC News Brasil. The local branch of Banco do Brasil, in February, registered a total of 45 payment orders from the United States, which totaled R $ 911 thousand remitted to the city. In March, although the number of orders was almost the same (43), the accumulated value plummeted to R $ 82 thousand (a drop of 90%). And in the first 15 days of April, the banking movement indicated an even deeper retraction: only six transfers had been executed, totaling R $ 14 thousand.

“What we are told is that the trend is that remittances continue to fall until economic activity resumes (in the United States),” says the city’s development secretary, Hilton Manoel.

The United States had its first case of the disease two months before Valadares. In mid-March, while Valadares began to learn about the subject, large American cities, such as Boston and New York, were already in quarantine, with closed shops and paralyzed economic activities.

Without work and, in some cases, without even money to eat, migrants had to drastically reduce the sending of dollars to Brazil.

And the reduction was noticed not only in banks but also, with differences in magnitude, by financial companies specialized in remittances.

“The Brazuca agency, Western Union correspondent in the city, confirmed a 10% drop in the number of remittance orders to Valadares. On the other hand, LP Câmbio e Turismo, a correspondent for the MoneyGram agency, reports a drop of approximately 85% in the volume of transfers from To the city, “says secretary Manoel.

The crisis in the United States and the Brazilian pocket

Four out of five heads of household in Governador Valadares (photo) have a relative living in the USA

Valadares is representative of what has happened in the rest of Brazil in relation to remittances from abroad.

In 2019, the money sent by migrants represented almost US $ 3 billion, or 0.2% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product. It is little when you consider that remittances totaled 17% of GDP in El Salvador, or almost 3% of GDP in Mexico. “But it is a value that grew 15% from 2018 to 2019 and that has a very important impact locally,” says Manuel Orozco, president of the think tank InterAmerican Dialogue. “It is certainly very relevant money when you think about the number of people directly impacted by these resources”, he adds.

Estimates show that between 50% and 80% of the community of 1.2 million Brazilians in the USA regularly send money to relatives and friends in Brazil. According to Orozco, each migrant helps, on average, 1.2 families. This means that between 720 thousand and 1.1 million families periodically receive resources from abroad, directly injected into the domestic economy.

Among Latinos, Brazilians are also the ones who send the highest values ​​on average back to their countries.

But, with more than 30 million people officially unemployed and an economic retraction of almost 5% in the first quarter of 2020, the United States has strongly felt the effects of the recession caused by the epidemic.

“Perhaps the worst affected are the millions of immigrants, many without legal status. These people often work in jobs that expose them to the risk of contagion, have little or no access to medical care and cannot gain access to the financial resources available to dismissed citizens. or legal residents of the US government, “says Paolo Pasquariello, professor of finance at the University of Michigan.

“And it is very unlikely that any direct aid will come in the near future. Thus, the economic repercussions of their problems in the US in their countries of origin are inevitable, as they used to make regular remittances. These remittances are likely to dry up as economic and the growing accounts consume the scarce economies of these immigrants “, he says.

Pedestrians pass in front of closed shops in New York; Professor Paolo Pasquariello, of the University of Michigan, says that the economic repercussion of the coronavirus in the USA will fall heavily on immigrants

Owner of the Brazilian products supermarket Rio, in the Queens district of New York, for 27 years, the merchant Ricardo Bastos attests to the difficulties. His establishment, located in the heart of the Brazilian community, was the main point of sending remittances to the country in the region.

“Shipping dropped by 80%. Sometimes there is a client who comes here to send the minimum quota, of US $ 20, or a little more, US $ 40, US $ 50. And you see that the person is taking it out of their mouths to send, because she feels that the relative there is in more need than she is here “, says Bastos, who has offered 40 hot meals a day with rice, beans and meat to customers who have had nothing to eat in the midst of the crisis.

For economist Pasquariello, it is possible that, at first, local governments in Brazil and other countries receiving remittances have to “organize their own rescue packages for families in difficulty, unable to pay rent or buy food, because their single source of income (remittances from abroad) has suddenly dried up “.

“It’s a side of globalization that we don’t usually think about. We really are in the same boat, much more than we can believe,” says Pasquariello.

Manoel recognizes that the Governador Valadares City Hall is very concerned with the impact of the momentary loss of foreign resources. To try to alleviate the problem, he temporarily cut municipal taxes on small businesses. “But the city cannot afford to do more,” he says.

Countercyclical effect of remittances

With more than 30 million people officially unemployed and an economic retraction of almost 5% in the first quarter of 2020, the United States has strongly felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy

Despite the poor timing of remittances, the expectation of experts on the subject is that transfers will recover and even surpass the previous level as soon as migrants are able to secure safe sources of income. With the gradual reopening of the American economy starting in May, this should start to happen.

“Sending money is considered one of the four major basic needs of migrants, second only to paying rent, bills and food,” says Orozco. Therefore, his estimate is that, on average, the amount of remittances falls only between 7% and 15% in the year 2020.

“Remittances tend to have an anti-cyclical effect on the economies of the migrants’ countries of origin,” says Álvaro Lima, director of research at the Boston Research and Development Agency. “When these countries are worse off, migrants who are doing well in another country inject money there and ease the recession. It is such a reliable source that some Latin countries use them as collateral for their debts.”

As the peak of the epidemic in the USA must have been reached in April, about six weeks ahead of Brazil, when it is at its worst economic moment, migrants will be in financial recovery and will be able to help their families. It is the bet of Ralph Boragina, director for Brazil of Golden Money Transfer, a company that operates about 4% of all shipments from the USA to Latin America.

According to him, although the behavior of Brazilians has changed in the crisis, in his agency, the reduction in the amount sent was not so drastic. “Brazilians used to send, on average, US $ 500 every 20 days. Now they are making smaller remittances, around US $ 300, US $ 350, but the frequency of sending has increased a little,” says Boragina.

The transfers suggest that Brazilians have not expected to accumulate reserves to send and that they are attentive to the exchange rate to maximize the impact of resources. “The dollar is very high. On the day that (then Minister of Justice Sergio) Moro left, the price exploded. Then the migrants rushed to send what they had because the money appreciated and could help even more people in Brazil”, reports Boragina.

With 21 years of experience in this market, he allows himself a prediction: “If the situation gets too difficult in Brazil, remittances will explode. I’ve seen a lot of Brazilians here in need of helping relatives. The guy in the United States has a super humble life. , when you see it, he bought three apartments for his family in Brazil “.

