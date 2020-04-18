“It is difficult to compare the 2001 crisis with the current one, because at that time the origin was endogenous, a product of the Argentine economic system itself, convertibility had reached its ceiling and was no longer working. Instead now, in the current crisis, two questions come together: on the one hand there is an exogenous factor, which is the coronavirus, with which economic policy has nothing to do, and on the other hand there is a more structural problem of the Argentina, which makes us not grow for about ten years, “says the economist Jorge Remes Lenicov.

Anchored in Brussels, where he traveled for personal reasons and was surprised by the pandemic, the Prime Minister of Economy of the interim presidency of Eduardo Duhalde is awaiting a repatriation flight. “You have to be patient,” he says, “and there is no other choice.”

In a telephone communication with InfobaeWhile waiting for the return, he agrees to recall the emergence of that crisis that had him as the protagonist and to analyze, as the crow flies, the challenges that the impact of the pandemic imposes on the Argentine economy.

Fernando De la Rua He had ostracized by helicopter from the presidency on December 20, 2001, in a burning country: GDP had fallen 17% since 1998, convertibility was making water everywhere, there were almost no reserves, poverty was scratching 36 % and unemployment threatened to cross the 20% ceiling, protests and looting were part of the daily agenda and state repression added 39 deaths.

For ten days, the provisional president of the Senate, Ramon Puerta, the Governor of San Luis, Adolfo Rodríguez Saá, and the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Eduardo Camano, had happened in the presidency. Argentina was in default.

On December 31, a political agreement between Justicialismo, the UCR sector led by former President Raúl Alfonsín and part of Frepaso catapulted the former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Eduardo Duhalde, to the presidency. He was to take over on January 1.

-Duhalde called me that same December 31, when he knew he was going to be president, and asked me if I could go to Lomas de Zamora, where he was, to help him write the economic part of his assumption speech and talk a little about the panorama. There he offered me the Ministry of Economy. We, my team and I, had been working for almost five years on the economic situation, with the idea of ​​getting out of convertibility. The situation was terrible, but I said yes. It was a political responsibility and if you are a political activist you cannot say: “No, I don’t like this situation, call me when things are calmer”. So I took it as part of my social and political responsibility – recalls Lenicov Rowing.

Sleeping at Banco Nación

Jorge Remes Lenicov was sworn in as economy minister on January 3. The situation was so urgent and complex that traveling every day from his home in La Plata to Buenos Aires was a waste of time that he could not afford. He decided to stay and the first days he slept in an unthinkable place.

-There was an apartment on top of everything in the Banco Nación building and I settled there. It was a dreadful thing, you couldn’t get out, with those iron doors closed. I was there for ten or fifteen days and then I went to live in a hotel. There was no time for anything, “he says.

Remember that the work schedule was hell: he got up at six in the morning, read the newspapers and the financial reports that his collaborators prepared for him, and at seven he spoke with his vice minister, Jorge Todesca. Later, he answered some calls from the media and at eight thirty in the morning he settled in his office at the ministry. He did not even go out to eat, while the meetings and negotiations followed one after another until very late at night.

For Lenicov Rowing, the 2001 crisis could have been avoided if Duhalde had won the elections in 1999. There was more air to come out of convertibility in a much less traumatic way.

-I’m absolutely sure of that. We had started working on it in ’97. I was Minister of Economy of the Province (of Buenos Aires) and I wanted to leave, I was tired. I told Duhalde, who was then governor, and he told me: “Look, it’s okay, go away. There are people from your team in the ministry, but I’m going to ask you to go to the Deputies and set up a group for ’99, in case we win the elections, so we implement the convertibility exit “ -remember.

The departure of the 1 to 1 stocks was something that Duhalde and Remes had been working on since 1996. They agreed that it was exhausted and that another path had to be designed. If Duhalde became president in December 1999, they would put it into practice.

-In ’99, at the time of the elections, the situation was still relatively good to get out. There were many reserves and the accounts had not deteriorated as much as they deteriorated in 2001. So, if the convertibility had been ordered out of order in ’99 we would have avoided the crisis of 2001 – he assures.

Political agreement and urgent measures

After Duhalde lost the elections with Fernando De la Rua, Remes Lenicov did not stop working on the project. During 2001 and 2001, he met every Thursday afternoon with the members of his team to monitor the economic situation, which worsened day by day.

So when the Legislative Assembly named Duhalde provisional president, the bulk of the economic program was prepared.

-We quickly proposed a package of measures and they were all approved: the emergency law, pesification, the free exchange rate, the agreement with the provinces, the new budget, the corralito, the renegotiation of the fixed terms … All this was part of the program we had been preparing since before and we were able to implement it – he explains.

However, none of this would have been possible without a political agreement.

-What happens is that we were “lucky”, to call it something, that a political alliance was forged between Duhalde, Alfonsín and a part of the Frepaso, which allowed us to have majorities in both Houses. And I talked to (Raúl) Baglini, who was the head of the bench of deputies of radicalism, also with Frenkel, with Jesus Rodriguez, with Sourrouille… Of course we discussed and we had to modify something, but we always reached agreements –remember.

Almost two decades later, Jorge Remes Lenicov remains convinced that the economic strategy he implemented in 2002 was the only one possible. That there was no other.

– I would say that it was the best possible of the very few alternatives that existed at that time. When that time is criticized, or some criticize it, nobody says what it would have done. Because from here it is very easy to say that it was done wrong. But what would they have done? The playpen was an emergency mechanism, but if it wasn’t done, what happened? Well, what happened was that the savers had not charged anything. Because the banks opened on a Monday, suppose, and all the savers went to withdraw the money. But, of course, the money was not there, because they had loaned it. By order of the Central Bank, if a bank cannot replace the deposits it is intervened, and all the banks would have intervened. And there they would have entered bankruptcy, with which the saver would not have charged anything -he assures.

From Brussels, Remes Lenicov pauses in his account, but before another question can be asked, he asks himself:

-And if the banks failed, what happened? Can you get out of a crisis without a financial system?

-It is impossible. It is like wondering if you can get out of this crisis, the current one, without companies. SMEs for example, which are very bad. It can not. Mechanisms had to be found so that the exit was as fast as possible, and we did it. Indicators show that in March or April 2002 there were already symptoms of exit, of starting to grow. And well, the economy started to grow and had six or seven years of growth. Of course from 2003 or 2004 the clean and jerk of the increase in international prices allowed the recovery to continue … Until the 2009 crisis, which was an imported crisis.

– You said at the beginning of this talk that that crisis of 2001 and this one are difficult to compare. Let’s talk about the current one: What do you think of the economic measures being taken by the Alberto Fernández government? – he asks finally Infobae.

-Well, I think that Right now what the government is doing is fine, in the sense that the most vulnerable people, the informal and the self-employed, have to put money in their pockets, because they have no other way to survive … Also It is vital to finance and support SMEs. Companies at this juncture cannot disappear, I mean girls and mediums, which are those that occupy 85% of the population. If they disappear, future reactivation will be much more difficult. The sources of work must be preserved. So companies must be helped to pay wages, you must give them a tax moratorium for a few months, to preserve employment.