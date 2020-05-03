Remembering WWE Money in the Bank 2015. The unification of the previous year’s titles made this the first event with just one Money in the Bank match.

This was the sixth event of Money in the Bank and the first in that we would only have a combat of this style, although we would have the combat for the title in a Ladder Match. It was also a PPV where tribute was paid to Dusty Rhodes who had died a few days earlier.

WWE Championship Money in the Bank Match: Neville vs Dolph Ziggler vs Sheamus vs Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston vs Roman Reigns vs Kane

Curious that there were seven fighters in this ladder match but it must be said that Triple H fingered Kane using his power on television. The combat had spectacular moments, especially those of Neville and Kofi Kingston. We saw Xavier Woods and Big E appear to help Kofi Kingston but Roman Reigns took care of both.

Precisely Roman Reigns was about to get the briefcase when the lights went out and Bray Wyatt appeared in the center of the ring that knocked Reigns off the ladder and applied the Sister Abigail to cost him the fight. This was used by Sheamus who climbed the ladder and picked up the briefcase to achieve victory.

Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella (c) vs Paige

In this rivalry between the Bellas and Paige, the latter were using the magic switch to exchange one for the other and thus achieve victory. In this match they also tried but Paige surprised Brie Bella with a small package and won the match. When the referee declared Paige the winner, Brie said it was not Nikki, and Nikki came out and applied her rack attack to win the match and retain the title.

WWE Intercontinental Match: Ryback (c) vs Big Show

This was Ryback’s first PPV bout as an Intercontinental champion after winning the same in an Elimination Chamber two weeks ago. After this The Miz appeared as the first challenger but Big Show entered and knocked him out, challenging Ryback to the fight in Money in the Bank.

The fight in Money in the Bank was no wonder, nothing that we cannot suppose by looking at Ryback. In the end Big Show hit him with KO Punch but Ryback fell to ringside, when Show returned Ryback to the ring, The Miz who was at the commentary table came in and attacked Big Show, which cost Ryback the disqualification but still managed to retain the title.

John Cena vs Kevin Owens

This event had two very good fights, one was this and the other was the title match between Ambrose and Rollins. In this match Cena came with the desire to seek revenge after having lost in RAW against Owens who was then the NXT champion.

Cena was the United States champion and the match was really good and people saw that Owens couldn’t go back to NXT after this. Both fighters escaped again and again from their rivals’ finishers, until finally Cena bounced off the ropes and applied a stunner to Owens followed by an Attitude Adjustament to win the match.

After Cena himself he wanted to shake hands with Owens and he accepted it and then kicked him and sent him to ringside where he would apply the Powerbomb pop up to leave Cena lying at ringside while Owens retreated down the ramp.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs Prime Time Players

Very short fight to be a match for the pairs titles. The bout was controlled by New Day for the first few minutes attacking Darren Young. In the end Young managed to take over and with Big E being held at ringside by Young, Titus O’Neil applied his Clash of the Titus on Xavier Woods to get the count of three and thus win the titles.

WWE Championship Title Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose

The main event of the night, it was more than 35 minutes of combat where Rollins and Ambrose gave a great fight and that ended like a ladder match had never ended in the PPV Money in the Bank until then.

Rollins had the support of J&J, Kane, Stephanie and Triple H, but Rollins told them that tonight he would go out alone and that he would win without anyone’s help. For his part, Ambrose had taken Rollins’ title, although he was not the champion, after Rollins won in Elimination Chamber by DQ after the fighter forced her.

The combat was very intense with such duration that one could expect moments of canvas and tranquility but there was no moment and highlighted the Dirty Deeds that Ambrose applied to Rollins at the table of commentators in Spanish.

In the end, both fighters were on the ladder when the two grabbed the belt and they fell with him but this was kept by Seth Rollins who was considered the winner of the match and thus retained it.

