Remembering WWE Money in the Bank 2014. This was the first Money in the Bank in history where the WWE heavyweight title was at stake.

This was the first Money in the Bank where the WWE heavyweight title was at stake who had previously unified and vacated Daniel Bryan due to injury.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs The Wyatt Family

This could have been the great night of The Wyatt Family, since they had the opportunity to get the couples titles and the world title in the same night, but none of this happened. The fight for the couples’ titles was very even and there were times when the change of title seemed close but finally after a double samoan splash of The Usos over Rowan, these got the victory and retain the titles.

WWE Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs Naomi

This was the first great opportunity for Naomi to become Divas champion. Naomi walked out into the ring with Cameron, who as we know were the two girls who played Brodus Clay dancers. The combat itself did not have much to tell and Paige managed to retain the title after running her Rampaige to claim the victory.

Adam Rose vs Damien «Paul Revere» Sandow

It was the moment of maximum boiling of Adam Rose and his party that followed him everywhere and as such he had to be in a PPV and win the fight in it. His rival would be none other than Damien Sandow who would be dressed as the local hero of Boston, Paul Revere.

Sandow had spent a year winning Money in the Bank to be used to raise another fighter onto the main roster. In the end neither of them succeeded in WWE. The bout after about five minutes of bout went to Adam Rose after his Party Foul.

Money in the Bank Match: Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose vs Kofi Kingston vs Jack Swagger vs Rob Van Dam vs Dolph Ziggler

Perhaps the best Money in the Bank match that we have seen for how spectacular it was, one of the problems that spectacularity had was the injury of Dean Ambrose who broke his clavicle in a spot, but was still able to go backstage to have it replaced and return to combat.

We had brutal spots especially those received by Seth Rollins, which was the first time he participated in a Money in the Bank. Rollins was precisely the favorite of The Authority, made up of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H and who assured Rollins of victory by making Kane will enter the ring to do a chokeslam to Ambrose and hold Rollins up the ladder so he can go upstairs and grab the briefcase.

Goldust & Stardust vs Rybaxel (Ryback and Curtis Axel)

One of the most bizarre tag teams in WWE debuted on this PPV. Cody Rhodes had left his character behind and reinvented himself in Stardust. The two brothers seemed predestined to have a rivalry that would lead them to a match at Wrestlemania after this team adventure but Vince McMahon made sure that this did not happen.

On the other hand we had two fighters who did not know what to do with them, Curtis Axel and Ryback and they brought them together to make a tag team. In this fight and after 8 minutes where you couldn’t see a great fight, Stardust surprised Ryback with a roll up to win the match.

After the fight Ryback and Curtis Axel attacked Goldust and Stardust.

Rusev vs Big E

If in the previous combat we were talking about 8 minutes of combat that were not much, here we can say the opposite, we had two young fighters who gave a tremendous and physical combat. It was one of Rusev’s first appearances in a PPV and the truth is that the fighter left a very pleasant impression.

After a match where the two fighters finally gave their all and in order to confirm his push as one of the most feared heels, Rusev ended up winning the match with his well-known Accolade.

Layla vs Summer Rae with Fandango as special referee

This fight does not deserve any comments, the storyline of the love triangle was already pathetic and this fight was even more so, the best thing is that it only lasted three minutes. In the end a roundhouse kick from Layla was enough to win the match.

Money in the Bank Title Match: Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns vs. John Cena vs. Randy Orton vs. Kane vs. Alberto del Río vs. Sheamus vs. Bray Wyatt

This match had Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as ringside guests who wanted either Kane or Randy Orton to win the match.

The great name in this fight was Roman Reigns, which was his first participation in a combat of this style and that left a very pleasant impression with several spectacular movements and that had the support of the public.

In the end, Reigns was about to win the match, but Kane grabbed him and applied a chokeslam, leaving the way open for Randy Orton to win, but neither of them expected that a John Cena out of nowhere applied two Attitude Adjustaments, one to Orton and the other to Kane and managed to get the two titles that hung instead of the briefcase to proclaim themselves new champion.

