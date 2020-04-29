Remembering WWE Money in the Bank 2013. This year’s PPV was marked by the return of Rob Van Dam to the company where he had not been since 2009.

Remembering WWE Money in the Bank 2013

This Money in the Bank will not be remembered for being one of the best in history. The Money in the Bank All Stars match was the only highlight of a rather bland event

World Heavyweight Title Money in the Bank Match: Damien Sandow, Cesaro, Cody Rhodes, Fandango, Dean Ambrose, Jack Swagger and Wade Barrett

A strange fight since we had two teams being part of the fight, Swagger and Cesaro as The Real Americans, and Rhodes and Sandow who were also a team. There was also Dean Ambrose who was champion of the United States.

The match had the interference of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to help Ambrose but The Usos who were in a rivalry with The Shield took them out of action. This was used by Cody Rhodes to launch Ambrose from the ladder against them. When Rhodes was confident of being the winner, Sandow attacked him from behind and conquered the briefcase to the surprise of his tag team partner.

Intercontinental Title Match: Curtis Axel (c) vs The Miz

At this time, Curtis Axel was accompanied by Paul Heyman, and that was a great help, but in this match we saw The Miz imitating Eddie Guerrero and he hit himself at ringside next to Heyman when the referee did not look, when the The referee turned and saw The Miz on the ground, kicked Heyman out of ringside.

With this it seemed clear that The Miz would take the victory but it would not be so since Curtis Axel surprised The A-Lister with hangman´s facebuster to take the victory and retain the title.

Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs Kaitlyn

This is without a doubt the best female match that we had been able to see in Money in the Bank up to that moment, perhaps in the best rivalry of that year, AJ Lee and Kaitlyn showed that with some time the women already had the ability to make great things.

A pity that neither of them have been able to experience this new era in WWE women’s wrestling. AJ Lee who came out as champion and was accompanied by Big E, would defeat Kaitlyn with the Black widow to retain the title.

Ryback vs Chris Jericho

If Chris Jericho is recognized for being one of the best fighters in history, it is for fights like this. Jericho was able to get a decent 10+ minute bout out of Ryback, at the time Ryback had to be considered one of the next WWE Superstars.

In a match where Jericho managed to get rid of Ryback’s shell shocker, the victory for the latter would come after a lionsault from Jericho that did not reach Ryback and he surprised him with a roll up to take victory.

World Heavyweight Title Match: Alberto del Rio (c) vs Dolph Ziggler

Alberto del Río arrived as champion to the event after having defeated Dolph Ziggler in Payback. Ziggler used his rematch clause to ask for the fight in Money in the Bank and the truth is that he was close to conquering the belt again.

But it appeared AJ Lee who at that time was a partner of Dolph Ziggler and seeing that the fighter was unable to beat Alberto del Río took the belt and He hit Alberto with it in front of the referee, thus causing the disqualification of Dolph Ziggler and the loss of the match against a Ziggler. that it was not believed what AJ Lee had done.

WWE Championship Title Match: John Cena (c) vs Mark Henry

This was the first rivalry for John Cena after winning the title at Wrestlemania 29 at The Rock. The truth is that Mark Henry has always been a love and I cannot for Vince McMahon. As much as the company has tried to make it a respected heel, it has always ended up being a secondary.

Here it was not used for anything other than being the first victim of a Champion Dinner. The combat was entertaining with a Dinner using the tactic of not being able to lift Mark Henry to the end, but it would not be the FU or the Attitude Adjustment as you want to call him but defeated him but it would be the STFU that would make Henry surrender and so Cena would retain the title.

WWE Championship Money in the Bank Match: Sheamus vs CM Punk vs Randy Orton vs Christian vs Daniel Bryan vs Rob Van Dam

This match was called the All Star Match and by names it could very well be. It was also the fight for Rob Van Dam’s return to the company since 2009. But above all, this fight will be remembered for Paul Heyman’s betrayal of CM Punk.

At one point in the match Paul Heyman entered the ring and when it seemed that he was coming to help Punk and celebrate the victory with him, what he did was attack him by hitting with a ladder repeatedly throwing him off the ladder and even one of the blows was in the head which opened a gap for Punk.

This was taken advantage of by Rob Van Dam who climbed the ladder and when he was about to reach the briefcase he found a Randy Orton who applied an RKO leaving him with no options and then went upstairs to get the briefcase and win the match.

