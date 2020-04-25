Remembering WWE Money in the Bank 2012. We arrived at the third show in the history of Money in the Bank with John Cena as the main protagonist.

Third Money in the Bank event that featured the first presence of John Cena in a ladder match and a match that was the dream match of many between CM Punk against Daniel Bryan.

World Heavyweight Title Money in the Bank Match: Damien Sandow, Tensai, Christian, Dolph Ziggler, Tyson Kidd, Santino Marella, Sin Cara and Cody Rhodes

The show started with the first of the two ladder matches and did so with the presence of several midcarder fighters who were looking to make the jump to the company’s main event. In this case, two fighters stood out above all, Doph Ziggler and Christian.

The brute force of Tensai prevailed at times during the match and then the appearance of the Santino Marella cobra was about to give him the victory, but in the end Christian and Ziggler were left on the ladder. Ziggler hit Christian and knocked him off the ladder and was free to reach the briefcase and take the title shot.

After this match The Miz appeared who announced his presence in the Money in the Bank match for the WWE title opportunity.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Sheamus (c) vs Alberto del Río

Alberto del Río devoted the whole bout to hurting Sheamus’s left shoulder after throwing him against the ring post in the opening moments of the bout. Despite this, Sheamus managed to draw strength from weakness and retain the title after White Noise and Brogue Kick.

After the match Alberto del Río and Ricardo Rodriguez attacked Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler entered to exchange the briefcase but before he could do so he received a brogue kick from Sheamus.

The Prime Time Players vs The Colons

A combat that was purely filler and that served to see how Abraham Washington who was the manager of the Prime Time Players made a fool of himself again. The match was quite short but had the good performance of Primo and Epico, who, as always, never had the opportunity to do much in WWE. The boys from Puerto Rico had Rosa Mendes in their corner and in the end they took victory after a roll up of Primo over Darren Young.

WWE Championship Title Match: C.M Punk (c) vs Daniel Bryan with AJ Lee as special referee

For you to put yourself in situation at that time there was a love triangle between the three participants in the combat, with an AJ Lee who perfectly carried out the role of double personality bordering on madness, who is one of the characters best played in the last years of the company.

During the match, Daniel Bryan pushed CM Punk against the ropes and he hit AJ causing him to have to leave the match. From here the combat went wild with Bryan and Punk exchanging kendo blows and brutal movements.

AJ Lee returned to the ring and kicked the referee out and raised a chair into the ring. Both fighters used the chair to their advantage and Daniel Bryan tried his Yes Lock with the kendo stick but CM Punk reacted and applied a GTS and then a back suplex on a table that broke and allowed Punk to make the count on Bryan and take the victory, while AJ Lee was left with the face of not knowing how to react after making the count.

Handicap Match: Ryback vs Tyler Reck & Curt Hawkins

Little to say about this match, Ryback was selling him as a fighter who could destroy anyone who got in his way and even though Reks and Hawkins dominated the match at times finally Ryback claimed victory after executing his Shell Shocker on Reks.

Kaitlyn, Layla & Tamina vs Natalya, Beth Phoenix & Eve Torres

Another filler match, at this time we see how the women’s division was treated since we had great fighters like Natalya or Beth Phoenix who only had 3 minutes of combat and on top there were six fighters. As it shows to say that the sum of the previous combat of Ryback and this of the division of Divas, does not reach 8 minutes. In the end the victory went to Tamina’s team after a superkick from this to Beth Phoenix.

WWE Title Money in the Bank Match: John Cena, The Miz, Kane, Big Show and Chris Jericho

This fight was in itself peculiar due to the presence of only 5 fighters, this being the fight with the fewest participants in history in a Money in the Bank. It also had three previous winners of matches of this style, only Cena and Big Show had not won a match of this style. And Cena was the only one who had never participated before.

Cena showed his strength when he applied an Attitude Adjustment on Big Show at the commentary table and then the rest of the fighters threw stairs on Big Show burying it under them. After several minutes Show would return to combat.

Precisely Show would be the protagonist at the end of it, since he would knock The Miz and Jericho off the ladder after applying KO Punch to them. When it looked like Show was going to win, Cena came up the stairs. Show looked for a new KO Punch but Cena put the briefcase to protect himself and Show hit the briefcase, This was dropped into the hands of Cena who won the fight, and then launched Show from the ladder into the ring.

