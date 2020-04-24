Remembering WWE Money in the Bank 2011. This is for many the best Money in the Bank in history with the CM Punk vs John Cena match.

Remembering WWE Money in the Bank 2011

We reached the second edition of the PPV, and this is perhaps the most remembered of all events due to the main event of the night, John Cena faced CM Punk in the latter’s hometown of Chicago.

WWE SmackDown Money in the Bank Match: Daniel Bryan, Wade Barrett, Cody Rhodes, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Sheamus, Sin Cara & Kane

It is surprising to see names like Heath Slater or Justin Gabriel in this match but it was the first year after Nexus and they still had cache within the company. It also meant the debut of Sin Cara, the first, which saw his illusions truncated when Sheamus threw him from the corner on a ladder between the commentary table and the ring and had to be brought to the backstage after the blow.

The match would end with Daniel Bryan, Wade Barrett and Cody Rhodes fighting over the briefcase. Bryan would get rid of Rhodes and then Barrett would try to seize the opportunity to seize the opportunity but Bryan elbowed him in the face and threw him off the ladder so he could reach him, the briefcase.

WWE Divas Title Match: Kelly Kelly (c) vs Brie Bella

Little to say about this combat since there was hardly any time, nor anything remarkable at this time where female combats were used as filler in the PPV. Brie who had come to lose the title against Kelly Kelly, was looking for his rematch, but it was not possible either and Kelly Kelly won after her K2.

Mark Henry vs Big Show

Another rivalry that didn’t make much sense either, but one that was trying to regain the credibility of Mark Henry. The combat had several forceful movements from both fighters and would end Henry’s World´s Strongest Slam on Show the second time he tried it.

After the match, Henry put a chair on Show’s ankle and launched from the third rope, causing Show an injury.

RAW Money in the Bank Match: Alberto del Río, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Alex Riley, Evan Bourne, Jack Swagger, R-Truth & Kofi Kingston

The RAW Money in the Bank bout featured Evan Bourne’s spectacular moves with a Star Press shooting from a ladder on his teammates at ringside, and Kofi Kingston’s leaps against the commentary table.

We could also see how The Miz injured his knee in the early stages of the fight but then returned in search of the briefcase but could not get it. Finally, Rey Mysterio and Alberto del Rio were left on the stairs.

Alberto del Rio used the mean tactic of removing Mysterio’s mask when they were on the stairs. Mysterio covered his face and Del Río threw him off the ladder to be alone and to get hold of the briefcase and win the fight.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Randy Orton (c) vs Christian

The bout had a stipulation that would give Christian the title if Orton was disqualified, and that Christian did because he wanted to make that happen during the bout to be proclaimed champion. Orton was initially ready and although Christian threw a chair into the ring, Orton returned it to ringside. During the match Christian applied his killswitch but the account only reached two. Then Orton went in search of his RKO but Christian spit in his face. Orton infuriated and gave Christian a low blow resulting in Orton’s disqualification and victory and title for Christian.

After the match, Orton attacked Christian and applied two RKOs to him on the commentators’ table.

WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs C.M. Punk

Without a doubt the best individual combat in the entire history of Money in the Bank. With a great story behind where Punk had made his pipebomb and had threatened Vince McMahon to take the title of the company since his contract ended the same day of the event.

In addition, his rival was the spoiled boy of the company, John Cena and the fight was held in Chicago, the hometown of Punk. The combat was more than 30 minutes of combat with a tremendous quality with the agony of salvation in the last second in many accounts and with the appearance of Vince McMahon and John Laurinanitis at a time of the same where it seemed that they were going to recreate the Montreal Screwjob.

But this did not happen since Cena hit Laurinaitis to prevent it. When Cena returned to the ring to find a Punk Go To Sleep and count of three, which gave Punk the victory and title to McMahon’s despair.

This called Alberto del Río to exchange the briefcase but Punk applied a roundhouse kick before the exchange was effective. Finally Punk took the title and said goodbye to McMahon by blowing him a kiss as he left the audience.

