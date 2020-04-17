Remembering WWE Money in the Bank 2010. This was the first event under this name made in WWE after having had this match at Wrestlemania for several years.

SmackDown Money in the Bank Match: Big Show, Matt Hardy, Christian, Kane, Kofi Kingston, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler

The careers of some have changed a lot in these ten years, with Kofi, Dolph and Drew McIntyre having been absolute champions, Show and Kane semi retired, Christian retired and Matt Hardy and Cody in AEW. But in 2010 they were there in the first Money in the Bank in history, within a PPV of the same name. We had previously had the Money in the Bank matches at Wrestlemania.

The combat had the detail of seeing Big Show break a normal ladder and have to bring a bigger and heavier ladder to hold its volume. Then Big Show would lose his chance of winning after being buried under stairs that the other participants threw at him. The combat would end with the victory of Kane after choking at Drew McIntyre on the stairs and grabbing the briefcase.

WWE Divas Championship: Alicia Fox (c) vs Eve Torres

Alicia Fox came to this show as a Divas champion, and we see again how a girl fight had the little time that it was used to giving at that time. Despite some mistakes made by Alicia Fox, it can be said that the fight had a decent level and that Eve Torres at the current time would have been a great fighter in the women’s division. Finally the victory went to Alicia Fox with a scissors kick to retain the title.

Unified Tag Team Championship: Hart Dynasty (with / Natalya) vs The Usos (with / Tamina)

At this time the tag team champions carried all four belts to the ring, two per head and at that time Hart Dynasty was the team with the most drive in the division. Its rivals are some Usos that were beginning to emerge in WWE after having risen a few months earlier from NXT. The combat had many interesting spots but it did not have the necessary time for the fighters to shine. To emphasize to Tyson Kidd that unfortunately now we cannot see the technical quality that it has. Finally David Smith made Jimmy of The Usos surrender with the Sharpshooter to win the fight and retain the titles.

World Heavyweight Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs Jack Swagger

We are in the best years of Jack Swagger when WWE still saw him with the potential to be someone important in the company. In the company’s previous PPV, Fatal Four Way, Mysterio had claimed the championship. Swagger called for the rematch bout and here it was. Things were not much better for Swagger in this match as Rey Mysterio lost the boot while Swagger took him to the Ankle Lock and ran away, later taking advantage of this to make a frog to Swagger and wins the fight, thus retaining the title.

After the match an angry Swagger attacked Mysterio until Kane made the salute. But Kane was not such a good friend since he took advantage of his briefcase and exchanged it at that moment and after a chokeslam and a piledriver he defeated Rey Mysterio to proclaim himself the new champion of the heavyweights.

WWE Women Championship: Layla (with / Michelle McCool) vs Kelly Kelly

New short match in the WWE women’s division, with a champion Layla alongside Michelle McCool who faced a Kelly Kelly in a match that was too short to be able to give an assessment of it. Finally, Layla won with a roll up to retain the title.

RAW Money in the Bank Match: Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Edge, Evan Bourne, John Morrison, The Miz, Mark Henry & Ted DiBiase

A great Money in the Bank that we had in this first event with names of authentic legends like Edge, Randy Orton and Jericho, Morrison and Miz who are still on the roster and some fighter who really promised a lot and stayed in it, Ted Dibiase.

As a curious note to say that in this fight Ted Dibiase came out accompanied by Maryse. Precisely Maryse took off her heels and made an attempt to go upstairs to get the briefcase but was taken out of the ring. The match featured big moves like an Orton RKO on Bourne from a ladder or Edge trapping Morrison between the ladder. Finally and after Orton was about to grab the briefcase, The Miz pushed him and threw him and he went up to get the briefcase, thus winning the fight.

WWE Championship: Sheamus (c) vs John Cena in a Steel Cage Match

After Nexus interrupted the previous title matches between Sheamus and Cena, this match was finally stipulated as a cage match so that Nexus would not interfere but did not. Nexus appeared in the middle of the fight to try to enter the cage, but the referee did not give the key to Wade Barrett but he did distract the referee and Cena pushed Sheamus and he hit the referee, leaving this KO.

Cena applied the STFU and Sheamus surrendered but there was no referee. Cena then tried to get out of the cage but was interrupted by Justin Gabriel, allowing Sheamus to scale the cage and exit before Cena to retain the title.

After the match, a frustrated Cena attacked Nexus’ Darren Young and Michael Tarver before going to the locker room.

