Remembering WWE Backlash 2018

WWE Backlash 2018 was a PPV of both brands that took place on May 6 in Newark (New Jersey) at the Prudential Center with 14,724 spectators. The show started with a great promotion of what BackLash was and what fights were going to take place.

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Champioship

A great fight that opened between these two magnificent fighters. After several attempts by The Miz to make his Skull Crushing Finale finisher and without being able to cover it, Seth reverses with a Roll Up and manages to make him a Curb Stomp to retain the intercontinental title.

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax for the Raw women’s Championship.

The combat between them was normal, where Nia dominates much of the contest to end up applying a Samoan Drop to take the victory and thus retain the title.

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship

The combat was a little slow but very good since with these two fighters it could not be otherwise. After a Swanton Bomb, Jeff manages to retain the championship.

Big Cass vs Daniel Bryan

Pretty bad fight in which Daniel Bryan carries the weight of it from start to finish and with a Yes Lock he manages to take the victory.

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Good fight in which each one has its moments and in which it manages to retain Carmella after a Roll Up.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

A fight without disqualification, where The King Of Strong Style and The Phenomenal One are involved, giving rise to a synonym for guaranteed show. And indeed, this was a great fight stained by the end, since after a low blow from both and not responding to the count of 10, AJ Styles managed to retain the title.

Braun Strowman & Boby Lashley vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Struggle in which Braun and Bobby dominate from start to finish and after taking advantage of the abandonment of Sami to KO, Lashley applies a suplex to take the victory.

Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe

The main event of the night was the fight between the two Samoans, where Joe begins dominating and after applying a Kokina Clutch to Roman, he cannot knock him unconscious. But finally, Roman Reigns manages to open up between his rival and after a Spear he reaches the count of 3.

In general, it was a great PPV with very good struggles and with some not so much, but in general a very good event.

