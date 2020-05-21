Remembering WWE Backlash 2009.

WWE Backlash 2009 It was an event made up of three brands (Raw, SmackDown and ECW) and was held on April 26 in Rhode Island (United States) at the Dunkin ‘Donuts Center.

Christian vs. Jack Swagger for the ECW Championship.

Fast and entertaining fight in which both have their moments. After a mistake by the referee, Christian removes the protection of the corner and applies the Killswitch to Swagger to become the new champion of the extreme brand.

Chris Jericho vs Ricky “The Dragon» Steamboat.

Good fight, they gave everything being Ricky who carried the weight of the fight. Jericho wins after applying his Walls of Jericho finisher and making him surrender. After the match, Ricky stays in the middle of the ring while the audience applauds and thanks him.

Kane vs CM Punk.

With Punk in the ring there is a good fight guaranteed. Each one has its moments of domination and when CM Punk was going to hit Kane, he reverses it and applies the chockeslam to take the victory.

Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy in an “I quit” Match.

Incredible fight in which you can only win if the other surrenders. Matt dominates most of the fight, until Jeff manages to tie him to a table and while he’s at the top of the stairs, Matt tries to convince him not to jump, but Jeff ignores him and Matt gives up. Therefore, Jeff wins the fight and then jumps from the top of the ladder.

The Great Khali and Santina Marella at WWE Backlash 2009

Quite strange segment in which The Great Khali goes out to the ring to call Santina, she comes out and says that she cannot kiss him since her heart corresponds to Jim Ross. Great Khali’s manager Ranjin Singh tells him that if it is true, show him by kissing him. At that moment, Beth Phoenix appears to challenge Santina for the Miss Wrestlemania Crown, then insults Khali for not realizing that Santina is really a man, Khali applies her finisher to Beth so that later Santina does the count of three and thus retain the crown of Miss Wrestlemania.

Shane Mcmahon & Batista & Triple H vs The legacy for the WWE Championship.

Very good fight in which he began dominating the team of The Game, but then Legacy through Randy Orton takes the reins of the meeting. In a moment of total chaos, Batista grabs a chair to try to hit Cody Rhodes with it, but Triple H prevents it because if he does, they will lose the fight and Triple H will lose his belt. Orton applies an RKO to The Game, but the account only reaches two, the bell still rings and there is a moment of confusion in which Randy takes advantage of it to apply the Running Punt Kick to take the victory and become the new one. WWE champion.

Main event of WWE Backlash 2009: Edge vs. John Cena for the World Heavyweight Championship.

A great Last Man Standing Match in which the two fighters hit everything at the stadium. When Cena was going to apply the Attitude Adjustment to Edge, Big Show appears to do a Chockeslam to Cena in the spotlights. The count reaches ten and as he does not react Edge becomes the last man standing and therefore he is the new heavyweight champion.

Taking a personal conclusion, except for the segment of The Great Khali with Santina it was a great PPV with very good fights.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.