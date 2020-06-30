As is known, Impact Wrestling terminated Tessa Blanchard’s contract and stripped her of the top championship in the men’s division. Now they are a free agent, and there are many rumors that indicate their imminent return from WWE.

Many would think that it is Tessa’s life opportunity that could very well be, but what not many know is that she has already worked and fought for the McMahons.

Tessa Blanchard and her first stage in WWE

The former Impact champion’s first contact was when she was part of the entourage that accompanied Adam Rose in May 2014. That same year she only had a fight against Chasity Taylor.

Two years had to pass for Vince’s company to step on, making his debut on April 2, 2016 in the NXT brand losing to Alexa Bliss in a heads-up. On April 28, Blanchard fought and lost to Nia Jax. Her third fight lost against Carmella on June 9, 2016.

The following year she returned, exactly on July 13, 2017, as part of the famous Mae Young Classic tournament, being eliminated in the first round by Kairi Sane who would later become the winner of the trophy.

Finlamen te Tessa appeared in a dark match on July 14, 2017 in a 6-woman team match with Jazzy Gabert & Kay Lee Ray against Santana Garrett, Marti Belle & Sarah Logan.

She is now one of the hottest free agents in the industry and while there seems to be trouble, from the rumors of her backstage behavior she will do a great job wherever she goes.

