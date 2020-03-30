Taking advantage of the fact that confinement has us all at home, it is a good time to review how the best Spanish basketball player in history began to write his legend on fire in one of the most successful franchises in the NBA. On February 2, 2008, Pau Gasol would debut with the shirt of Los Angeles Lakers after being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies, where he spent the first years of his career-

Pau arrived at a team that aimed to be a contender and that under the leadership of the eternal Kobe Bryant, was emerging as a real threat in the West. His role as second sword would be very important throughout the process that would culminate in the three Finals and the two rings between 2008 and 2010.

Pau’s first game was against the New Jersey Nets as a visitor and included a brilliant performance by the Spanish. Scoring his first two points after stealing a ball from Jason Kidd and turning it in the face of the All-Star guard, Pau would finish the game with 24 points and 12 rebounds, for the victory of his team by 105-90.

From that meeting, Phil Jackson would have his offensive reference to execute the offensive triangle, Kobe Bryant would have one of his best squires and the Lakers fans would begin to win love for the Spanish, who had his best time in the NBA with the gold and purple shirt and where probably, if justice exists, you will have your shirt removed in a couple of years.

