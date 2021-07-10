Remembering a beautiful forgotten veteran, the Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Speciale

The duo of Ferrari Y Pininfarina has given life to some of the most attractive sports cars in history. The catalog of the design firm created by the Italian artist Battista “Pinin” Farina and his son Sergio includes countless legendary Ferraris, such as the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso (1962), the 365 GTB / 4 “Daytona” (1968), the 308 (1975), the Testarossa (1984) or the F40 (1987), to name a few. However, one of Pininfarina’s lesser known sports cars is the Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Speciale, in 1966.

This beauty, commonly known as “Berlinetta Tre-Posti”, was initially thought as a prototype to be homologated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans (Until 1965, Ferrari had already won nine times). One of the outstanding features of this car was the luxurious and exclusive three-seat interior design. Yes, exactly like the McLaren F1 launched in 1992. And with this informative bombshell, we can already delve into the roots of the concept and see what makes it a unique vehicle.

The Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Speciale was based on the version of the already existing prototype of the Dino. Take a good look at it, it looks a lot like a 206 GT (1967) which has been widened and stretched. Perhaps it is because Pininfarina designed the model with Luigi Chinetti Jr., who designed the Dino 206 GT. But the 365 P Berlinetta Speciale’s lag is immensely long in this case. They designed it that way, since it was the first of the few Ferraris to be raised as a centrally positioned V12 motorized grand tourer. In fact, it was necessary to wait for the Mondial.

When Ferrari publicly revealed the triplet at the Paris Motor Show in White Gardenia, he immediately became the center of attraction. The director of Fiat, Gianni agnelli, was so impressed by its beauty that he ordered a second copy, which was delivered the following year in Turin. But you don’t seem like you really enjoy driving it as it was kept for several years before it was sold in America. You may just want it in your garage to admire and praise it every morning.

The car’s shape, with slender, flowing lines and a curvy body featuring rear pillars that gradually blend into the roof and tail, was enough to catch anyone’s eye at first glance. When asked how the car was, Agnelli replied that he could not slow down or stop the vehicle in public places because a crowd formed around him instantly. He also said it was fun to drive and it took him some time to get used to the center seat.

Some exterior features included a glass sunroof, air vents just in front of the rear wheel arches, and a dual-outlet exhaust system. These features are fairly common today, but were a novelty in the 1960s. When viewed from the side, everything from the front bumper to the rear has a curved shape. No straight cutsexcept for the license plate holder and the rear light housing. In simple terms, the 365 P Berlinetta Speciale was ahead of its time.

As we said above, the Agnelli unit ended up on the other side of the pond, even more specifically at a New York banker who bought it for $ 26,000 at the time, which would be about 150,000 euros today. He had it briefly before he returned it because he was having a hard time parking. Also, there was no air conditioning, and with that sunroof on a sunny day, you’d have a hard time. Ironically, he changed it for a 365 GT that it did have air conditioning, although it wasn’t exactly that much smaller.

But going back to the protagonist of our story, the Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Speciale was the first of its line with a V12 behind the seats. We are talking about a block of 4.4 liters what could I throw 385 hp to 7,300 rpm. All that power was sent via a five-speed manual transmission to the rear axle. The engine was derived from Ferrari 365 P2 racing, as is its steel chassis (albeit with the wheelbase stretched by 200mm). The suspension was independent on both axles, and the disc brakes on all four corners.

With a curb weight (without any fluids) of 1,020 kilos, the Maranello sports car could reach an estimated top speed of 245 km. To cope with those figures, the prancing horse also featured an integrated roll cage with a chrome finish, racing pedals and a visible fuel tank cap that was not inside the cabin. Unlike most other contemporary sports cars, the 365 P Berlinetta Speciale’s tank cap was off, away from the leather.

The 365 P Berlinetta Speciale is one of those rare cars that is too distinctive to be integrated into a group. It has a mechanical heart and racing foundation, a beautiful body, a comfort-oriented suspension, an ultra-long tail and a unique driving position; allowed the driver to obtain an ideal reference line on both the left and right side, while at the same time provided an excellent field of vision. It’s like driving a car, but with the option of carrying passengers.

There don’t seem to be many cars that offer all these benefits in one package. Perhaps that is why the original vehicle spent most of its life with its designer, Chinetti, and his family. And Chinetti holds the car very close to him. At an auction in 2014, the highest bid was $ 23.5 million, but the Italian rejected the offer. More than 20 million euros It is a considerable amount, but Chinetti considers this car to be worth much more and we certainly cannot disagree with him.

