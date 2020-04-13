Remember when Shakira sang alongside Chris Martin at the Global Citizen concert last year? Well, from the creators of that horror story, some time ago we saw a new move. Around 2017, the Colombian announced that she was ill with her vocal cords and that she would therefore have to stay away from concerts for a while. After a few weeks of treatment, an operation and recovery, the interpreter wanted to show that she was already improving the matter, so she shared a video on her Instagram account in which she again did one of her own. Now it wasn’t Coldplay, but yeah Radiohead. PUUUUUM!

It is known that this is already old, but it is always a good day to remember this feat … or not. Especially when the song chosen to wish their fans “Sunday vibes” was Karma Police, one of the most important songs of Thom Yorke and company.

Some of her fans praised her voice and the way she interprets the song but others … they just let her go as is and criticized without stopping the fact that a singer who started with songs well done and who even collaborated with Gustavo Cerati, Now be part of reggaeton and decide to “pay tribute” to one of the most emblematic groups of the 90s.

No, we don’t say it, Twitter users say it. If you do not believe us here we leave you some reactions and pylon, Coldplay and Shakira singing “Yellow”.

Shakira protecting Karma Police from Radiohead, I’ve seen it all. – Jaime (@Weird_Idioteque) February 7, 2018

I heard Shakira singing “Karma Police” and she almost gave me leprosy – Karen C. 🌙 (@bajolasnubes__) February 7, 2018

Karma Police Cover by Shakira, Tuesday the 13th; And it’s not even 8:30 yet. – Victor (@vic_band) February 13, 2018

Don’t suck @Shakira singing Karma Police with a drunken voice at half peda ajajajajaja – Yorx G (@yorxilla) February 13, 2018

Karma police ??? Mangled theme – Sabrina Jupiter (@franky_jupiter) February 8, 2018