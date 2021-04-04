Remember When Beyoncé and Jay-Z Almost Pulled Off a Private Wedding?

They almost got away with it.

Ready to make their romance official six years in, Beyoncé and Jay Z had set a date (April 4, a nod to their shared love of the number four and their Sept. 4 and Dec. 4 birthdays) and an ultra-exclusive, VIPs-only location: His seventh-floor 13,500-square-foot penthouse in New York City’s spendy Tribeca neighborhood.

She had a dress; he chose a tux and, with a whole team at their disposal, the 51-time Grammy winners the very definition of a power couple, it was easy enough to pull together the flowers, the DJ, the tent and all sundry wedding requisites.

There was just one small — but very crucial — detail that needed tending to.

Trying to quietly procure the necessary marriage license just ahead of the 24-hours-before deadline, they traveled to Scarsdale, NY, some 25 miles north of his city digs, on April 1 in hopes of flying under the radar.