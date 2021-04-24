Remember the Sony Remote Control Grip?

It is completely wireless and has full compatibility with almost all the latest models of digital cameras.

One of the manufacturers that has put the batteries the most in the field of photography is Sony. And it is that the quality leap given by the Japanese company has been notorious, offering quality products for professionals. Some of the best digital cameras of the moment bear his signature, such as the ALPHA range or the RX. And, it was clear, they needed an accessory to match.

Fire your creativity

The grip that Sony has introduced is the GP-VPT2BT, which comes standard with a wireless remote control. Travel photos, self-portraits, video recordings … In any environment and condition, the new grip will allow you point and shoot wirelessly increasing ergonomics and grip, providing greater stability and more intuitive control in your shots.

It has an adjustment wheel, which you can customize depending on the result you are looking for. All as long as you can find the perfect function, whatever the size and weight of your camera. The handle also includes a twist button, light and lock switch, and can be opened at the bottom for use as a tripod, allowing easy and stable shooting even in hands-free mode.

Its benefits are not here, since in addition your camera’s button layout is optimized thanks to the extra space provided by the grip. And, in addition, it is resistant to the incrustations of dust and humidity, although the lack of its sealing causes the company itself to recommend a responsible use of it. Come on, don’t do the Indiana Jones around with your new GP-VPT2BT.

We encourage you to visit the Sony website to learn more about the new grip, which permanently adheres to the family of new accessories and whose starting price is around € 200.