‘How I Met Your Mother’ marked an era. Not as much as ‘Friends’, that fifteen years after its last broadcast its repercussion is still intact, but Ted, Robin, Barney, Marshall and Lily also had their point as a group of friends.

Among other things, the five characters stood out for constantly laughing at each other (from love, yes) and for having key points in the plot. One of them was the constant taunt that Robin was Canadian. Barney, who loved her country as much as the costumes, disliked Canada’s customs and accent. However, he followed the path of a pop singer who had gone unnoticed in the United States: Robin Sparkles. Sure enough, Robin had a (rather embarrassing) past in which he was a musical star.

It all started when Robin, who was dating Ted at the time, didn’t want to tell him why he didn’t want to go to a shopping center; he had a kind of mysterious trauma. Barney, however, was not giving up that easily, so after extensive research he discovered the reason for the fear of shopping malls: Robin Sparkles had a song that said the following redundantly: “Let’s go to the mall” (“Let’s go to the mall”).

Well, Cobie Smulders, actress who starred in Robin, has recreated this famous song from the point of view that we are all living: quarantine. It has gone from being called ‘Let’s go to the mall’ to ‘Let’s all stay at home’ and talks about how we feel in confinement (nothing new, but at least we remember with nostalgia the famous sitcom).

Cobie Smulders is in charge of interpreting it on piano and voice, but it was the creators of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, who composed this new lyrics.