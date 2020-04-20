Right-back Madson and striker Raniel have been the news in the Santos squad this season so far. And they may possibly be the only ones, since the club is going through a phase of financial containment, further enhanced by the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic of COVID-19.

Madson and Raniel are Santos’ only reinforcements in 2020 (Press Release / Santos FC)

The athletes’ announcement came at the end of last year and gave hope for more reinforcements, which did not happen. Without money to go to the marked, the club bet on the exchange of athletes little used to conclude the coming of the pair.

The first to close was Raniel, an old wish of Peixe, who was in São Paulo. To conclude the deal, Alvinegro Praiano gave up and the definitive half Vitor Bueno, who was loaned to Tricolor. Madson, on the other hand, was the result of an exchange of sides between the boards of Santos and Grêmio. Worn out after five and a half seasons in Vila Belmiro, Victor Ferraz migrated to Rio Grande do Sul, while Tricolor Gaúcho sent Madson, who was on loan to Athlético-PR, having done good 2019 for Hurricane.

Check out the beginning of the trajectory of the pair with the Santos shirt.

Madson

Before accumulating a good sequence of games for Athlético-PR, between August and November, the lateral suffered with physical problems during the first semester. First, a grade three injury to the adductor, which took him off the lawn between March and May. Subsequently, a grade one thigh injury that soaked him between June and July.

Due to the history, the player was slow to debut for Santos, as he did a special job of muscle strengthening, being listed for the first time only in the sixth round of Paulistão, in the goalless draw against Ferroviária, in Araraquara. After that, there were three more games only on the bench.

His debut took place in the ninth round of Paulistão, when coach Jesualdo Ferreira gave him a chance between the starters, in the victory by 3 to 1, against Mirassol, in Vila Belmiro. Madson served 79 minutes, being replaced by Pará in the 34th minute. Even so, he made a good start, hitting two crosses in five finishes at the bottom and with 87.5% passing success – he also took a yellow card, but the negative factor did not overlap the positive performance.

Shirt 13 was tested on the starting line-up on the eve of the match against Delfin-ECU, for the second round of the Copa Libertadores Group Stage, but the Portuguese coach chose to climb Pará.

In the last appointment before the start of the quarantine, Madson entered the 17th minute of the final stage of the defeat by 2-1, against São Paulo, in Morumbi, in place of striker Yuri Alberto. With the change, Jesualdo moved Pará to the midfield, after the expulsion of midfielder Jobson, and brought Madson to his original position.

In total, so far, the right-back has 107 minutes with the white robe.

Raniel

Santos made a move for Raniel in early 2019, when the striker played for Cruzeiro, who refused the proposal. With little space in Raposa, the striker was sold to São Paulo in the second half of that year, but with the tricolor shirt he was unable to repeat the good performances he had for the Minas Gerais team, especially in 2018.

The bad luck at Morumbi brought him to Baixada Santista at the beginning of this season. Even though the athlete was a forward center of the trade, coach Jesualdo Ferreira, who likes offensive players to switch sectors during the game, saw cutting edge potential in Raniel.

The striker debuted on the bench, in the goalless draw against Red Bull Bragantino, in the first round of Paulistão, entering the interval, in place of Kaio Jorge, to act on the sides, but focusing a few minutes later, when Eduardo Sasha gave way to Arthur Gomes. In the second round, in the 2-1 victory against Guarani, in Campinas, shirt number 12 started at the edge, being replaced by Tailson in the 34th minute of the second half. But, in the third round the athlete scored two goals in the 2-0 win over Peixe against Inter de Limeira, in Vila Belmiro.

However, after guaranteeing a positive result against the Interior team, Raniel fell out of production. Performance below average in the classic against Corinthians, in the next game, and substitutions in the matches against Botafogo-SP and Ferroviária, when he felt unwell during the first half. He was preserved from the next game, against Ituano, in Itu, and returned among the reserves, remaining only on the bench against Palmeiras, Defensa y Justicia, for Libertadores, and Mirassol. With pain in his left knee, he was left out of the last two games, against Delfin-ECU and São Paulo, before the pause of Brazilian football.

Even with this “seesaw start”, the striker, in six matches for Peixe, has already scored twice the goals he had made in his 14 games for São Paulo.

