Remember the Bitfinex hack in 2016? Now more than 10,000 of the stolen bitcoins are on the move

A long-dormant lot of Bitcoin that was stolen in a 2016 hack of Bitfinex (a cryptocurrency exchange) is on the move. Cyber ​​criminals yesterday moved part of a sum of more than 620 million dollars in BTC and has triggered the alerts of some market participants.

The news gave her Whale Alertsm, the blockchain analytics bot, which reported a transaction from more than five dozen wallets that had been inactive since the 2016 hack of the cryptocurrency exchange. This post was quickly confirmed by Trade The Chain, a real-time crypto data service.

The movement represents 10% of the 119,756 BTC that were stolen, which is currently worth 7 and a half million dollars. As commented by the Telegram channel Goldfoundinshit, cybercriminals took advantage of the Coinbase IPO and the rebound in the price of bitcoin to move the stolen funds.

Nick mancini, a research analyst at Trade The Chain, explained to CoinDesk in an interview that they believed that “BTC transfers started during the Coinbase direct listing trading. Media shields allow them to at least get less publicity, considering that there are fewer people tracking their movements or reporting them”.

This is not the first movement of bitcoins hacked in 2016. November 20 last year it was also carried out a 5,000 BTC transaction, which at that time was $ 20,000 and, before, in August, a movement equivalent to more than 5 million dollars.

Bitfinex reward

Since the 119,755 BTC lot was stolen in 2016, Bitfinex released a statement offering a reward to those who recovered that amount. Bitfinex clarified that it would offer 5% of the stolen money to whoever contacted the cybercriminals and 25% to the cybercriminals themselves if they all returned them.

With this reward, Bitfinex promised to deliver a total 30% of the stolen that, at that time, it had worth $ 400 million.

To confirm the identity of the hackers, Bitfinex reported that they would request that it be sent 1 Satoshi (the smallest unit in BTC) from the address of the wallet responsible for the hack.

Bitfinex also confirmed that they would protect “the identities of all parties”, since all they wanted was to get the money back. However, to date, cybercriminals remain anonymous.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.