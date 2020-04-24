Successful partnerships are part of the sports imagination. In the documentary “The Last Dance”, released this month by the streaming channel Netflix, the rapport of Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan at the Chicago Bulls is rescued with unpublished images of the two NBA legends, in the 1997-98 season. In football it is no different and there are many cases of doubles that were in the fan’s memory. Based on this, LANCE !, rescued some pairs that left their marks in the history of Fluminense.

Photos: Disclosure

Photo: Lance!

Pindar and Pine

Photos: Disclosure

Together with the goalkeeper Castilho, Píndaro and Pinheiro formed the so-called Santíssima Trindade Tricolor. The defensive line was synonymous with security for the fans and torment for the opponents. Píndaro was even summoned to the 1950 World Cup, but fell out with coach Flávio Costa and asked to be released.

Ricardo Gomes and Duílio

Photos: Disclosure

Ricardo Gomes and Duílio formed the Brazilian champion duo for Fluminense in 1984. Duílio, captain of the team, always liked the role of teacher and had leadership and seriousness on the field as characteristics. It ended up becoming a reference for the then newly formed defender Ricardo Gomes. The “student” ended up standing out for the quality and precision and was considered one of the biggest revelations of that year and one of the best in the position in the country throughout his career.

Leandro Euzébio and Gum

Nelson Perez / Fluminense. F.C.

Defenders Gum and Leandro Euzébio formed a winning partnership in the tricolor back line in the past decade. Together they conquered Carioca in 2012 and Brazilians in 2010 and 2012. Leandro Euzébio at Laranjeiras after doing a good season for Goiás in 2009. In the presentation, he said he was making a dream of his late father come true. Gum spent nine years at the club and became the eighth player who most played with the tricolor shirt, reaching the mark of 414 games.

Assisi and Washington

Press Release / Fluminense Collection

Known as Casal 20, Assis and Washington continue to this day in the memory of the fans of Fluminense as one of the most successful partnerships in the history of the club. Together they won the 1984 Brasileirão and were three times Rio champions, with two titles over rival Flamengo, decided by Assis, in 1983 and 1984. The goals in the decisions gave the player the nickname Carrasco. After retirement, two idols kept the double as neighbors, in the Leblon neighborhood, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Rivelino and Bufalo Gil

Photos: Disclosure

Rivellino and Búfalo Gil formed a fine-tuned duo in the so-called Máquina Tricolor, a team of stars from the two-time Flu from Rio de Janeiro in 1975 and 1976. Riva’s millimetric launches found the right end full of gas and almost always resulted in a goal. The team’s rapport was a powerful weapon for the team. Legend has it that the defenders could not even sleep the day before the matches against Fluminense.

Fred and Wellington Nem

Photos: Disclosure

Wellington Nem and Fred formed the tricolor attack duo between 2011 and 2013. The fine-tuned duo won the Brazilian Championship and the Carioca 2012. The talent of the then young Nem, revealed at the club’s base in Xerém, gave league to the category and the scorer nose of one of the biggest 9 shirts of the Tricolor.

See too:

The greatest Brazilian scorers in the history of Libertadores