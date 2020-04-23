The Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” portrays the protagonism of Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls, with exclusive footage from the 1997-98 NBA season – which would be their last for the franchise. LANCE !, thinking of this bias, rescued five pairs that commanded Flamengo and, thus, left their marks in the history of the club of Gávea.

In chronological order, we will start with Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa.



Gabriel Barbosa and Bruno Henrique have a trajectory worthy of a Netflix documentary (F: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Photo: Lance!

BH27 and Gabigol, the red-black duo (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Bringing together the times of Santos, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa arrived at Flamengo in 2019. And that was how a magical season began in Rubro-Negro. In addition to the 78 goals scored, the attacking pair ended the year as top scorers for Libertadores and Brasileirão (Gabigol) and top scorer for Carioca and best player for Libertadores (BH27), being decisive in winning state, national and South American titles.

The great phase continued in 2020, with three more titles in the account (Recopa Sul-Americana, Supercopa do Brasil and Guanabara Cup), with five goals by Bruno Henrique, in eight games, and 11 by Gabriel Barbosa, in ten games.

The trajectory of the duo BH and Gabigol in Flamengo is undoubtedly worthy of a film.

Petkovic and Adriano Imperador (2009)



Flamengo, in 2009, was the classic “underdog” (expression used in American sports to classify the team considered underdog in the fight for the title). The club, with financial problems, repatriated the veteran Petkovic, and it was from the partnership between the Serbian and Adriano Imperador that Rubro-Negro started for the improbable title. With memorable goals and performances, they were mainly responsible for ending the 17-year fast without winning the Brasileirão.

Adriano was the top scorer in that Brazilian Championship, with 19 goals. Pet, at 37, scored eight goals and was still voted one of the best midfielders of the tournament.

Adriano and Pet with the Hexa cup (Photo: Ari Ferreira / LANCE! Press)

Romário and Sávio (1996)

A documentary about the 1996 Flamengo season would feature two characters. One of them would be Romário, the best player in the world two years before and coming from a disappointing season for the Gávea team in 1995. The other would be Sávio, revealed by the club and then 22 years old.

At the time, it was said that the relationship of the two off the field was not so good, but, in 1996, the two got along very well within the four lines and helped in the undefeated conquest of Carioca. That year, Baixinho scored 31 goals in 33 games, while Anjo Louro punished rivals 17 times in 41 matches.

Renato Gaúcho and Bebeto (1987)

With names consecrated in the squad, such as Leandro, Zico and Andrade, Flamengo counted on the insinuating strikers Bebeto and Renato Gaúcho, then 23 and 25 years old, respectively, to win the 1987 Copa União.

Bebeto scored two goals in the semifinal matches, against Atlético-MG, and two from Rubro-Negro in the decisions against Internacional, guaranteeing the Brazilian title. On the other hand, Renato, who scored a historic goal in Mineirão, in the 3-2 victory that earned the classification for the final, was elected the best player of the competition.

Bebeto and Renato: duo shone in the 1987 Union Cup (Photo: Disclosure)

Zico and Nunes (1980 and 1982)

Arthur Antunes Coimbra, better known as Zico, and João Batista Nunes de Oliveira, also acclaimed by Nunes, need no introduction. Even so, the decisive goals in the greatest achievements in Flamengo’s history leave the two in a position to star in any red-black documentary.

Together, the duo has the titles of the World Cup and Libertadores, in 1981, those of the Brazilian Championship of 1980 and 1982, and that of Carioca of 1981. In these three years, Zico 123 goals for Flamengo. Nunes scored “only” 72.

See too:

The team of the best scorers in the Brazilian in each position