Fifth greatest scorer in the history of São Paulo, with 182 goals, and one of the most talented strikers who wore the club’s shirt, France had a meteoric rise at a young age and needed little time to conquer the tricolor crowd. But, few know that for the Maranhão to reach Morumbi it was necessary that he conquered two São Paulo giants: José Poy and Telê Santana.

After defending Nacional, from Amazonas, France moved to XV de Jaú, a team trained by José Poy. Impressed with the talent of the young striker, the former goalkeeper and idol of São Paulo did not hesitate to call Tricolor and warn that he had a real talent ready to land in Morumbi.

“People were important in my life. In the XV, the coach was José Poy, one of São Paulo’s idols. He was the one who called São Paulo saying that I was different. São Paulo was interested, I joined playing Copinha, I played a Copinha game, against Santos, at Pacaembu. I was on the bench, our center forward felt his leg, and the coach, who was Daryo Pereira, put me in. I went in and scored three goals “, recalled França during a live in which he participated together with former striker Reinaldo, who also defended São Paulo in the early 2000s.

With the hat-trick, France was not beaten by the technician of São Paulo’s professional team, Telê Santana, who was in the stands. After the end of the match, the tricolor commander made sure to pass on an important message to the young goalkeeper. “Telê went down in the locker room and said: ‘That blondie there doesn’t train here anymore, he will train at the professional'”.

It was fate that France had the opportunity to work for a short time with the technician who was two-time continental and world champion for São Paulo. In 1996, Telê Santana ended up suffering a stroke and ended his career in Morumbi.

“I worked with Telê a week, but it was enough for me to learn. He was a very disciplined guy, we had to arrive at 7:30 am to hit the wall. Unfortunately, he suffered a stroke and we had no way to work together. Then he took over. Muricy Ramalho. I was worried if he would send me back to the Cup, but it worked “, he commented.

“He kept me, I stayed on the bench of Valdir and Muller, watching a lot how Muller played, with just a touch of the ball. I learned, took what he had best and fit my style of play”, added França, admitting the influence that ex-shirt 7 had on his game.

From then on, France took off and entered the history of São Paulo. With the tricolor shirt, he won the 1998 and 2000 São Paulo Championships and the 2001 Rio-São Paulo Tournament.

Sports Gazette





