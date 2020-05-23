The preliminary report on antiviral remive, published on Friday, 22, in the New England Journal, showed that the recovery time in patients hospitalized for coronavirus was shorter for those who took the drug compared to patients who received placebo. The mortality rate was also lower in patients who received the antiviral.

Those who received remdesivir recovered, on average, after 11 days, against the 15 days of those who took placebo. In all, 1,063 patients participated, but some dropped out in the middle of the study and others died before completing the evaluation period. The mortality rate, analyzed within the 14-day period, was 7.1% in the group that received remdesivir, while the group that received placebo showed the rate of 11.9%.

On April 30, the director of the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – one of the institutions responsible for the study – and White House Health advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, had already mentioned the shortest recovery period in whom took the antiviral.

Fauci also recalled that it is a medication for those who are already infected with the coronavirus, to prevent infections, but that it has nothing to do with the vaccines that are being developed and tested by other laboratories.

Chloroquine, which is a drug originally used to treat malaria, has not shown satisfactory results. Defended by President Jair Bolsonaro to patients with coronavirus, chloroquine increases the risk of death and cardiac arrhythmia in those infected with covid-19.

“We were unable to confirm any benefit of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine in results of hospitalization by covid-19. Both drugs were associated with decreased survival of inpatients and an increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmia when used in the treatment of covid-19 “, concludes the study led by Professor Mandeep Mehra, from Harvard Medical School, and published this Friday, 21, in the Lancet magazine.

On Wednesday, 20, the Ministry of Health released chloroquine to all covid-19 patients. In a document, the ministry authorized the prescription of the drug from the first signs of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Although there is no scientific proof of the medicine’s effectiveness against the disease, the ministry claimed in the document that the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) recently authorized doctors to prescribe their patients chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, a variation of the drug.

