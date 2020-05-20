Toluca.— Governor Alfredo Del Mazo Maza announced the plan that will be launched in the State of Mexico to resume school, commercial, labor and social activities, once the critical stage of the pandemic by COVID-19 passes, and guaranteed that this strategy will give order with guidelines focused on protecting the health of Mexicans.

“This plan will give us order in the restart of activities and has specific guidelines for each stage, it will be published starting today on the pages of the state government.

“For this plan to work we need to continue taking care of ourselves, it is very important to stay at home because if the rate of infection increases, we cannot move forward at the traffic lights and we can even go backwards,” he stressed.

In a message through social networks, the Mexican president expressed that the stages of this return will be based on the epidemiological alert traffic light defined by the Government of Mexico.

For this reason, he specified that the red traffic light marks the stage of maximum contagion, and only essential activities can be carried out, and he explained that when going to orange, the phase will be high risk and some non-essential activities may be opened; such as manufacturers, food retail stores, lodging services, centers and shopping malls, which may be developed with a maximum capacity of 30 percent.

He also explained that the yellow traffic light will mark the intermediate risk phase, and they will be able to restart professional maintenance services, mechanical workshops, beauty salons, laundries and services to the general public, which are not entertainment, and clarified that these activities and those in the orange phase may operate with a maximum capacity of 60 percent.

The Governor reported that when the traffic light is green it will signify the low-risk stage, which will define the return of all activities, including entertainment and social coexistence.

“In summary, the red phase, only essential activities; in orange, manufacturing and commerce with a maximum capacity of 30 percent; in the yellow, service activities are added and the capacity is increased to 60 percent, and in the green phase, all activities, including entertainment.

“In all phases we must maintain a healthy distance, hygiene measures and the use of face masks,” he said.

Alfredo Del Mazo stressed that the return to school will be very responsible, and therefore the schools will open when the traffic light is green.

He also stressed that Edoméx has four major regions; the Valley of Mexico, with 59 municipalities; the Toluca Valley, with 22; the North zone, made up of 16 and the South region with 28 municipalities, and mentioned that due to its conditions the pandemic behaves in different ways in each one, so the return to activities should be in accordance with the characteristics of each region, and, in the case of the metropolitan area, the actions will be coordinated with the Government of Mexico City.

“This return to activities will be regional, in stages, organized and thinking about employment and the family economy. In the case of the municipalities of the Valley of Mexico it will be done in coordination with Mexico City, ”he asserted.

He added that in public transport the use of the mouth mask will continue to be mandatory, and that the transport units must respect the occupancy limits in each phase, while cleaning and sanitation must be permanent and the Hoy No circula program will be regularized in the phase orange.

He added that the industries that have joined the essential activities are construction, mining and automotive, which will begin activities these days, however, they must comply with certain measures for their opening, such as the mandatory use of mouthguards, disinfection points, tool cleaning, temperature taking, personnel transfer protocols or different entry and exit times.

In addition, they must commit to taking care of the health of their staff and promoting the care of workers throughout their supply chain.

Del Mazo Maza also announced that public spaces will be opened gradually, depending on the color of the traffic light and with a percentage of capacity, however, he stressed that currently the traffic light is in a critical phase and insisted on continuing to make every effort to stay in home and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Seven24.mx

ebv