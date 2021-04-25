Rematch between Lejarraga and Smith in Bilbao and higher level rivals for Sandor Martín. Hearn’s plans in Spain

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

After the evening organized by Matchroom Boxing in Barcelona last Friday, the promoter Eddie hearn analyzed what happened.

On the Sandor Martín fight:

«Sandor has had a great performance, he is very fast. To be honest, the referee was wrong. Kay Prosper couldn’t do the job, Martin is too good for him. I would like to see Sandor advance to fight with world class names, he has already defended the European title twice and I want to see him with bigger names.

About Lejarraga vs. Smith:

«It was tremendous. I think the referee rushed a bit. After two falls, it is difficult to stop the fight so soon. It was a great fight. Lejarraga is very strong. Jez felt comfortable, and with two hooks, especially the second. Lejarraga turned the fight, strong as a bull. There may be a second fight in Bilbao, Jez wants it to be in England. I think Jez was up one point, and he was going to win the fight.

About Andoni Gago vs. Gavin McDonnell:

It was another good fight. Gavin in his style and Gago in the Spanish style, without fear. The cut was very ugly, I think it was from a blow. In that case, he was lucky to go to the cards, the English judge gave all rounds to Gavin and the other two a draw. We will talk to EBU in case there is a rematch, Gavin was the official contender and it was a good fight.

About the rest of the evening:

«They told me about Bernard Torres two years ago. He can fight. He hits hard and he’s smart. It is going to be a real threat in your weight. April Hunter had a tough fight. Luke Willis did very well. After two and a half years of inactivity he has returned to Spain ».

About Spanish boxing:

«It was a great night in Barcelona. Spanish boxing is pushing hard and there are good young boxers. We will give British boxers the opportunity to box here. Probably some have not had luck with the referee. But these opportunities are going to be more constant for our boxers (Matchroom) with our global expansion. “