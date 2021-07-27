Rematch between Douglas Lima and Michael Page heads Bellator’s return to London

Michael Page will have the opportunity to avenge his first loss as a professional when the cage of Bellator I returned to London in October.

The organization confirmed Tuesday that a rematch between Page and the three-time Welterweight champion, Douglas lima, will head the Bellator 267.

Since his loss by a spectacular knockout in May 2019, Page has stacked a 5-0 record, with four of those victories coming via TKO.

‘MVP’ currently ranks second in the 170-pound ranking.

Lima, on the other hand, comes from being dethroned by the current champion, Yaroslav Amosov, in the Bellator 260.

The Brazilian came to that contest having failed in his Middleweight debut against Gegard mousasi.

Bellator 267 will be held on October 1 from the SSE Arena.

