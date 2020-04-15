A rematch between two Lightweights that are currently going through a bad present has been agreed for when the octagon returns this May 9, allegedly.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Donald cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis It is one of the fights that have been verbally agreed for the event.

‘Cowboy, number six in the 155-pound classification, is on a three-game losing streak and has just been crushed in forty seconds by Conor McGregor in the fight that led the UFC 246 on January 18.

Former division champion Pettis holds a record 1 – 3 in his most recent four presentations on the octagon. It comes from being submitted by Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC 246.

The first chapter between the two dates back to January 26, 2013, the date on which ‘Showtime’ ended Cerrone via TKO after two minutes of the first round.