Despite not being very popular and having very poor sales, in part due to poor marketing management, Wii U gave us great exclusive games, games that are currently coming out on Nintendo Switch to give them a second chance. The truth is that there are already few exclusive games left on the tablet console, since it is even rumored that Pikmin 3 will be released soon on Nintendo Switch. The last exclusive game that Wii U loses is The Wonderful 101: Remastered, which thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, PlatinumGames will be able to distribute it and launch it on different platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC.

A deteriorated version?

Although the game is scheduled to be released in digital format on eShop next May 22, and in stores in physical format next July 3, users who supported the Kickstarter campaign are already enjoying the superhero game. So, we are already watching comparative videos of all versions, and the truth is that we are constantly surprised by what we see. The Digital Foundry medium has made a comparative video of all the versions, comparing their frame rate, and the truth is that we have taken a not very pleasant surprise.

The original title of Wii U had a resolution of 720p, Meanwhile in Nintendo Switch the resolution in portable mode remains 720p, in TV mode increases to 1080p. So far everything is correct. However, the surprise we have when comparing the frame rate of both versions, is that the original version, that of Wii U, is much more fluid than that of Nintendo Switch. There are cinematics in which the Wii U version ranges from 30 to 50 fps while the Nintendo Switch version drops to around 24 fps. In phases where we already have action, the Wii U version exceeds 50 fps, while the remastered version ranges from 40 to 50 fps.

But the thing is not over, and that is that The Wonderful 101: Remastered goes a lot more fluid in Portable mode than in TV mode. In the first cinematic, with which they have tested the frame rate, the portable mode is superior about 5 fps to the TV mode. We do not know the reason why it is much more fluid in portable mode compared to TV mode, since being the console hooked to the dock, it would increase its capabilities and should increase its performance. As we said, the game has not yet been released officially, so we hope that they will release an exit patch that fixes this mess.

