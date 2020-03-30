If there is something clear with Nintendo it is that we never know what to expect from them or when. After a long time waiting, Nintendo unknowingly released a Nintendo Direct Mini last week with plenty of news, but all focused on the first half of 2020. What is Big N preparing for the rest of the year? According to the latest rumor, the well-known Super Mario would be the main protagonist.

The great anniversary of Super Mario

The VideoGameChronicles website has been the one to launch this rumor in the first place, although later websites such as Eurogamer and Gematsu have joined it and have provided additional information. According to VGC, Nintendo is preparing several games starring Mario for this year, both new and remastered classics.

According to its sources, Nintendo would launch a new title of Paper Mario and an adaptation of Super Mario 3D World with new levels. Rumors had already emerged on the Internet of these two games, and it would make sense to see a port of Super Mario 3D World, given the tendency of Nintendo to adapt its great WII U games to Nintendo Switch. As for Paper Mario, the medium Venturebeat points out that this new installment would seek to bring back the classic gameplay of the series, resembling Nintendo 64 and Game Cube games than the most recent installments.

The surprise would come when other media have revealed (and VGC later corroborated) that Nintendo would also plan to adapt Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and the two Super Mario Galaxy games to launch on Switch this year. According to Venturebeat, Nintendo’s initial plan seems to be to release these games in a single compilation (a la Super Mario All-Stars), although that could change. If so, Super Mario 3D World Deluxe would be released as an individual title. He also points out that Nintendo would also be preparing other games that would come through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

All this would be to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the franchise, which occurs this year. According to the English website, Nintendo was planning to make a live presentation during E3 2020, but due to its cancellation due to the coronavirus, the company is considering another method of sharing this information (possibly through a prerecorded digital presentation). . In addition, Nintendo would take advantage of this presentation to offer more details about SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and the new Mario movie produced by Illumination. The recent announcement of the new LEGO sets from Super Mario would also be part of this anniversary.

A rumor as unexpected as it is surprising. Although Nintendo does not say anything about this rumor, everything seems to indicate that it will be a reality for this year. If true, which game are you looking forward to trying on Nintendo Switch?

