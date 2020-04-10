The Netherlands registered around 2,000 more deaths in the first week of April than normally occur, probably as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Figures released by the Bureau of Statistics (CBS) showed around 5,100 total deaths in the country, regardless of cause, in the week ending April 5, compared to around 3,200 in the same period a year ago.

In the first 10 weeks of 2020, until March 8, a weekly average of 3,132 deaths was verified, a little less than in the same period in 2019. The increase in deaths coincides with the coronavirus outbreak, the statistics office said.

The first diagnosis of Covid-19 in the country occurred on February 27. The first death from the disease occurred on March 6. And on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic.

The CBS numbers are complementary to the data published by the country’s National Institute of Public Health (RIVM), which registers only the coronavirus cases that are officially diagnosed. The RIVM reported 881 deaths from coronavirus in that week, suggesting that the actual number of deaths as a result of the pandemic is being underestimated.

Official RIVM data indicates that there are 21,910 confirmed cases and that 2,405 deaths have occurred since the start of the pandemic.. In any case, the body itself recognizes that the real numbers are higher, since only a portion of patients are tested to see if they have coronaviruses.

In some regions the discrepancy is even May. The number of people who died during the 14th week of the year in North Brabant and Limburg, two provinces hard hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, was more than double the average weekly death there between January 4 and March 14.

The increase in mortality was particularly noticeable among the elderly. It is estimated that 1,900 people aged 65 and over died in week 14 of this year, an increase of 68% compared to the average of the first ten weeks of 2020. At week 13, mortality among the elderly Dutch was 44% higher.

The same underestimation problem of Covid-19 deaths is occurring in other countries.. The United States is one of the clearest cases. An article in The New York Times collected several testimonies to that direction in a recent article.

“An Indiana coroner wanted to know if the coronavirus had killed a man in early March, but said the Health Department denied an analysis. New York City paramedics say many patients who died at home were never tested for the coronavirus, even if they showed unequivocal signs infection, “the US newspaper described.

In fact, New York is preparing to revise its classification criteria for home deaths, since they multiplied by more than ten. On April 6, for example, there was 280, according to the Fire Department, but the average figure is 25NPR reported.