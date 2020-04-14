The Disney Plus catalog has become an inexhaustible source of surprises and unforgettable finds for fans. Of course, among the considerable amount of content in its catalog, the most recent successes of the study could not be missing: the live action remakes of his most iconic classics. We tell you which ones you can find on their online platform:

The Lady and the Tramp (Charlie Bean -2019)

The reinvention of the 1955 classic, which recreates the well-known story with digitized animals and a decaffeinated plot, was one of the novelties included in the Disney Plus catalog since its launch. With the voices of Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as the tramp, the film lacks the brilliance and above all the tenderness of its original version. But still it rescues some of his most endearing moments in various scenes that fans at heart will enjoy, perhaps even tears.

To remember? The pair of dogs that makes it clear that Disney Plus takes inclusion very seriously.

Aladdin (Guy Ritchie – 2019)

The Guy Ritchie-directed film had to deal with early controversy as it attempted to replace the unforgettable Robin Williams as the blue-skinned wizard who conquered an entire generation.

No one seemed to live up to the audience’s childhood memories, let alone the talent display the actor used to create one of the iconic characters from the Disney factory. Later, the selection of Will Smith and his current appearance, raised criticism and complaints from fans, who continued to remember one of the most charismatic characters in the studio’s animated classics with special affection. In the end, the film by the British director narrowly exceeded expectations and brought a family show to the big screen, which pleased the audience and even laughed out loud.

Dumbo (Tim Burton – 2019)

Apparently Disney has trouble learning the lessons and brought Tim Burton back for a new version of one of his classic movies. This time it was the unforgettable, moving and favorite of an entire generation: Dumbo. A film that in the hands of the director ended up becoming an unclassifiable melodramatic epic about freedom and goodness. However, the film does have a certain charm and if you don’t have another immediate selection, you will surely enjoy this sad version of one of the great Disney movies.

Christopher Robin (Marc Forster – 2018)

No one could predict how this little digital bear in search of Ewan McGregor’s inner child would conquer the heart of the public. To the surprise of a suspicious audience, this is a thoughtful journey through the world imagined by the writer Alan Alexander Milne, which Foster endows with rare beauty and melancholy. We assure you, some of his scenes will make you cry.

Beauty and the Beast (Bill Condon – 2017)

Yes, we all know: the original version is second to none, but the Condon movie made a good attempt to recover for a whole new generation, the magic of the love story between an intelligent young woman and a terrible monster. And although the film is an almost flat to plane copy of the animated film, it loses on the way the elegant beauty that surprised the public in the nineties. All in all, it is a movie with great moments and a more enjoyable soundtrack.

Cinderella (Kenneth Branagh – 2015)

This is the best Disney remake to date, with an extraordinary cast and perhaps one of the most amazing and elegant dance scenes of this new collection of reinventions of the study classics. For the memory, the extraordinary blue suit of Lily James, who managed to capture the imagination of a good part of the audience and captivate even the most nostalgic.

Maleficent (Robert Stromberg – 2014)

Maleficent is one of the great villains of the Disney factory and he certainly deserved his own movie. Incarnated by Angelina Jolie, this wounded fairy seeking revenge turns the character’s backstory into an identity quest studded with some sweet moments. The film had a warm reception, a respectable box office and even a sequel released last year. Still, the nostalgic will surely continue to miss the original character in all his brilliant and elegant evil.

Alice in Wonderland (Tim Burton – 2010)

When it was announced that Tim Burton would be bringing a new version of the Lewis Carroll classic to the big screen, fans were filled with a healthy expectation of what the iconic director could create for the surreal, haunting, and perplexing moments of Wonderland.

However, the film ended up being a strange collection of rarities, in addition to a gloomy not too inspired landscape that disappointed many of the public. But despite that, the film has the curious honor of having made the classic Alice a feminist icon and in addition to refreshing the story for a whole new generation, who did not care too much about the criticism of the soft script and the inconsistent plot twists.

101 Dalmatians (Stephen Herek – 1996)

Glen Close is one of those actresses capable of create extraordinary characters with what seems like minimal efforts. And for 1996, the actress was the obvious choice to embody the evil, eccentric, and definitely maddened Cruella de Vil. It was an immediate success: Close’s presence surprised those who looked with mistrust at the reinvention of one of the most tender classics in the studio and supported a script that was not too solid.

In the end, the film was a success and also showed that the wonderful actress was surely having the best time of her life playing the villain with the white lock.

102 Dalmatians (Kevin Lima – 2000)

One of those strange movies that no one yet understands very well how it came to be produced. However, it is clear that Disney wanted to give continuity and enhance one of its iconic villains, although the argument about the adorable Dalmatian dogs ends up relegated to a second and superficial plane. Despite that, the film is charming enough to retain some of the essence of the original version and its 1996 predecessor. Also, Glen Close is fabulous as Cruella de Vil and worth checking out for herself alone. , at times, tedious film.