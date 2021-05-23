remake of Tony Scott’s vampire movie

Angela Robinson will direct the remake of ‘The anxiety‘.Jessica sharzer will sign the script based on the novel by Whitley strieber.Warner Bros. has not yet advanced news about the cast.

In 1983, Tony scott he decided it was time to jump in. With his brother Ridley become one of the sensations of the moment thanks to ‘Alien, the eighth passenger‘(1979) and’Blade runner‘(1982), produced a complex script of Ivan davis Y Michael Thomas that adapted the sinuous novel of Whitley strieber. With Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie Y Susan Sarandon as protagonists and major attractions for the public, ‘The anxiety‘He reached the theaters and… nothing happened.

Years later, with Scott turned into a very useful and charismatic tool of the industry thanks to balls like ‘Top Gun (Idols of the air)‘(1986) and’Superdetective in Hollywood II‘(1987), his suggestive story about bloodsuckers began to become a cult work of the eighties subculture.

Almost four decades after all that, Warner Bros. agrees with the goths and prepares a remake of ‘The anxiety‘which will be written by Jessica sharzer, responsible for the script of different chapters of ‘American horror story‘and the libretto of the undervalued’A little favor‘(Paul Feig, 2018).

Angela Robinson, which premiered in 2004 with ‘DEBS – spies in action‘and that he has directed multiple episodes of’The L Word‘and the obvious one’Wonder Women and Professor Marston‘(2017), will be responsible for the new film. It won’t be her first run-in with vampires, as Robinson served as a producer on ‘True blood‘.

