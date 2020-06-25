Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although Capcom has not confirmed that a Resident Evil 4 remake is in development, for years it has become common for rumors and leaks about recent franchise installments to be true and as many pointed to what is today Resident Evil 8: Village, others do the same regarding the installment that debuted on GameCube in 2005. Recently, information emerged that once again accounts for the alleged project.

Buy Resident Evil 3 – available from Amazon and Green Man Gaming:

The insider who has revealed details about the latest installments of Resident Evil, Dusk Golem, revealed some details about the hitherto hypothetical remake of Resident Evil 4. Initially, the Twitter user pointed out that this is the last time he talks about the game. , because it does not have more information at the moment and it is a project only in its initial phase of development. That said, Dusk Golem noted that the Resident Evil 4 remake will not only be ambitious in terms of graphics, but in history as the development team will expand on some of the events that took place in the original installment. In that sense, he mentioned something related to Dr. Salvador, yes, that enemy with the chainsaw.

On the other hand, the insider pointed out that the remake of Resident Evil 4 will also give reason to talk about the changes it will have in its gameplay since the objective of the developers, according to Dusk Golem, is to update that section because although the original title has been relaunched Over and over in subsequent generations, it is still a gameplay installment and mechanics from 15 years ago.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Source