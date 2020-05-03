One of the great classics of video games will return in an improved version, however, early reports have said that this title will be for a single console. Will it be for Xbox One or will the remake of ‘Final Fantasy VII’ be on Playstation 4?

In 1997 this seventh part of the original saga created by Hironobu Sakaguchi was released, making it the RPG game best valued by specialists as well as by users in general.

Mainly for its game mode and its history that revolutionized this entire franchise.

“The latter narrates that” the world has fallen under the control of Shinra Electric Power Company, a dark corporation that controls the life force of the planet as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling itself Avalanche has stepped up its resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now a mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him. ”

Now, in mid-2019 it was announced that there will be a new version of this classic, but now with much more sophisticated designs and an improvement in the game mode.

However, it seems that not everyone will be able to play this title because it was announced that the remake of ‘Final Fantasy VII’ will be on Playstation 4.

The above was confirmed in an official poster that he released Square Enix, (company responsible for this project) that this seventh part will be exclusive to the console made by SONY.

The good news is that this exclusivity will only be for a year, since in the same image it says that between March 3, 2020 to March 3, 2021, Playstation will have the rights for them.

So they will later be released for other digital platforms.