In less than a month, the Destroy All Humans remake! will make its long-awaited premiere. If you can’t wait to see what it looks like, you’ll be happy to know that it was shown in a new trailer.

Through a teaser titled Welcome to Santa Modesta, THQ Nordic gave us a fresh look at the Destroy All Humans remake! This is a video focused on Santa Modesta, the fictional city in southern California where the facts of this game take place.

Although the city looks attractive, the reality is that it is not the true star of the advance. What we mean is that what gets the attention is that we can see Crypto using its abilities.

This means that in the small advance that THQ Nordic shared with us, Crypto appears making people levitate, modifying attempts and damaging humans. Nor could his spacecraft be missing, which is destroying Santa Modesta.

Do you want to see the video? We do not tell you more and we present it below:

Now that you saw it, what did you think? Are you excited for this remake? Tell us in the comments.

Destroy All Humans! It will arrive on July 28 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can know more about this project by clicking here.