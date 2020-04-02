On March 26, those in Kyoto surprised their own and strangers by announcing, during a no less surprising Nintendo Direct Mini, the arrival of Panzer Dragoon: Remake to Nintendo Switch (do not miss our analysis). However, the title of Forever Entertainment, tribute and reinvention of the first and mythical title of the saga, came with different shortcomings that promised to be solved in future patches. Well, the first one is here!

And it has been the own, Polish developer, Forever Entertainment the one in charge of announcing, through the official profile of the game on twitter, that the first patch It is done available for download. Here’s the tweet in question:

The new #patch is now live – make sure your game is up to date!

– Additional OST by Saori Kobayashi

– Main SFX rework

– Fix for statistics and save data

– Updates for cutscenes

– New indicators when the enemy is immune to attacks

– HP adjustments for balancing the gameplay pic.twitter.com/YAaSq372DG

– Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) April 2, 2020

As you can see, there are several improvements added after the update, among which several corrections in the statistics system and data saving, updates in some scenes, new indicators to show when the enemy is immune to attacks, adjustments in the HP bar to balance gameplay or enhancements to various special effects. However, and in the absence of movement controls, the most anticipated was the incorporation of the musical arrangements created by Saori Kobayashi herself for Panzer Dragoon: Remake.

Have you already been able to test the game after the release of the update? What do you think of the list of changes and improvements that this patch has brought to Panzer Dragoon: Remake? We hope, as always, your comments and impressions at dragon forum.

