There are those who say that life is a roller coaster of emotions. Emotions that, incidentally, are probably amplified in these times of confinement that we have had to live. And after the bombshell of the new Nintendo Direct Mini that Nintendo has just launched, it is time to crumble all its content crumb by crumb. And precisely one of those crumbs (which I would call the whole crust) is Panzer Dragoon: Remake. A few days ago we told you that the title had many ballots coming out at the end of March, and yesterday we confirmed that the composer Saori Kobayashi was behind her sound section. Well, what do you think if we tell you that you can ride once more on the back of a Solo Wing?

And it is that those from Kyoto have surprised their own and strangers with a Nintendo Direct Mini presentation that has included, among other pearls, the announcement that Panzer Dragoon: Remake is, as of today, available for download in the eShop at a price of 24.99 euros. It should be noted that Benjamin Anseaume, producer of the title, just confirmed on twitter that a patch will arrive in the next few days focused on improving the photography mode and adding the possibility of choosing between the original audio tracks and those made for the occasion by Kobayashi-san.

A patch is on the way and will arrive soon, it improves some features of the game (especially the photo mode) and add the track selection between original and remade by Kobayashi-san.

It will arrive in few days, please be patient and enjoy the game!

Next, we leave you with a brief official introduction:

Enjoy a completely new version of Panzer Dragoon! It stays true to the original game, but has improved graphics and controls to adapt to a new era.

On a distant and lonely planet, you will find two dragons of old that have just awakened. You will have a deadly weapon from the past and with the help of your armored blue dragon to fulfill your destiny and prevent the prototype dragon from reaching the tower. If you don’t succeed … at least you will die trying!

Fly on your dragon across seven levels, from cities on the edge of a tropical ocean to labyrinthine underground ruins.

Fight the prototype dragon, which will appear accompanied by giant dragonflies, wasps as large as a human being, colossal sandworms and flying combat ships.

Attack enemies from all sides very quickly and without mercy thanks to improved 360º controls and the option to set the target.

What did you think of this announcement? Are you looking forward to recalling the adventures of Keil, aboard his winged friend, in one of the most beautiful titles of the now extinct Sega Saturn? We hope, as always, your comments, and especially feelings, at the foot of the forum.

