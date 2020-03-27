It seems like yesterday when we announced the launch, so exclusive to Nintendo Switch, from Panzer Dragoon: Remake. Oh no, wait, what was yesterday! Indeed, the title is already available for download in the eShop and with the first feelings of the community. How about we start with a comparison between remake and original version ?, marching video!

On this occasion, Nintendo World Report TV was in charge of surprising us with a video in which compare the original title, released back in 1995 on Sega Saturn, with Panzer Dragoon: Remake. The video in question, a little over 10 minutes long, focuses its efforts on the first 4 levels and manages to show us, with high fidelity, the more than palpable differences between the two titles. We remind you that the title in question has already confirmed a physical edition by Limited Run Games. Next, we leave you with the comparison so that you can draw, as always, your own conclusions:

What did you think of the comparison? Did you find the Panzer Dragoon: Remake graphic wash with respect to the original work enough? Be that as it may, in NextN we have already immersed ourselves in its analysis to be able to tell you, first hand, what we have found. As always, we look forward to your comments, whether you have been able to try it already or not, at the foot of the forum.

