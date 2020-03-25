A couple of weeks ago we were talking about the statements of Forever Enternainment in which it kept winter 2020 as the release date for the Nintendo Switch of Panzer Dragoon: Remake, the restart of one of the most beloved franchises in the world of video games. Unfortunately, spring has arrived and we still have no launch date in sight. However, to compensate, we bring you good, no, great news regarding its soundtrack.

And is that, the official Twitter profile of Panzer Dragoon: Remake has shared a video of the same Saori Kobayashi. Famed composer and pianist in charge of the sound section of various titles in the franchise, she joined the series from Panzer Dragoon Saga (a true masterpiece of Sega Saturn, who managed to reinvent the formula with an outstanding RPG that has become a cult title with one of the best soundtracks in the world of video games). In this video, which was recorded at the beginning of the game’s development, Kobayachi-san not only confirms that he is involved in the, back then, project. But, in addition, it promises us to respect the work done by Yoshitaka Azuma 25 years ago. As if that were not enough, its producer, Benjamin Anseaume, has confirmed, in the same way on twitter, that the game will allow you to choose between the original music and the arrangements prepared for the occasion by Saori. Next, we leave you with the tweets in question so that you can contrast the information first hand (or wing):

Saori Kobayashi, the composer of beautiful soundtracks for Panzer Dragoon games, has a message she recorded for fans at the start of the remake’s development! 🎶 # PanzerDragoonRemake #OST # music @ BraveWaveMusic pic.twitter.com/G1RdNhF7Tc

– Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) March 25, 2020

To be even more precise: you’ll be able to switch between the original music and the arranged versions composed by Kobayashi-san.

It allowed us to give her big creativity freedom, for the best!

– (@Anseaume) March 25, 2020

