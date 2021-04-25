Remains of the missing submarine located in Indonesia with more than 50 people on board

The search services working in the area where an Indonesian submarine disappeared this week with more than 50 people on board They have located several objects, according to the Armed Forces, which have attributed the exit of these remains to the loss of pressure in the ship.

On Wednesday, the Indonesian Navy reported that there were lost contact with the KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 people on board, about 95 kilometers north of Bali, which started a race against time because it was estimated that the crew only had oxygen until this Saturday morning.

The head of the Armed Forces, Hadi Tjahjanto, explained that “the objects have been found near the submarine’s last location“And it is assumed that they come from him. Among them are a bottle of lubricant and a device designed to protect torpedoes, according to the DPA agency.

Another officer, Yudo Margono, has agreed that there is no possibility that they are objects from another ship and has explained that after the evidence collected in the last hours it can be consider the submarine “sunk”. It would be 850 meters deep, which makes “very risky” and with a “high degree of difficulty” any evacuation operation, reports Jakarta Globe.

At that depth, the ship she’s not ready to take the pressure -It can theoretically submerge up to 500 meters-, but the Armed Forces have not declared the crew dead. Yudo has assured that some of the crew could have isolated themselves in rooms that are still intact.

An Austrian naval ship and a United States plane have joined the trace operations, in which dozens of Indonesian vessels participated and for which other countries in the region such as Singapore, Malaysia and India have also offered help.