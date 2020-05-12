Remains of the novel Chinese rocket CZ5B They descended uncontrollably and crashed in the Atlantic Ocean on May 11 off the coast of Mauritania.

The rocket, identified as CZ5B, took off from Hainan Island on May 5 and did not use, according to Chinese data, toxic fuels, but used liquid hydrogen, liquid oxygen and kerosene.

Also, the projectile, also called “Long March 5B” In the Chinese official nomenclature, it put into orbit a crew test capsule, similar to the Dragon spacecraft developed by the United States firm SpaceX.

“It is the most massive object to conduct an uncontrolled reentry from the 39-ton Salyut-7 in 1991,” Jonathan McDowell, a leading Harvard astrophysicist who tracks objects in orbit, wrote on Twitter.

"It is the most massive object to conduct an uncontrolled reentry from the 39-ton Salyut-7 in 1991," Jonathan McDowell, a leading Harvard astrophysicist who tracks objects in orbit, wrote on Twitter.

The military, the private Aerospace Corporation and others were tracking the 16,782-kilogram rocket when its orbit began to decay days ago into an inevitable blaze of glory.

The Chinese rocket’s body was more massive than the Chinese Tiangong-1 space station that crashed back to Earth (presumably landing somewhere in the ocean) in 2018.

It is about a fifth of the Skylab mass, which returned to Earth near Perth, Australia in 1979.

Most of the Chinese rocket was expected to burn, but small pieces could have made it to the surface.

Rocket reentries are notoriously difficult to predict, as the object moves at thousands of miles per hour. When it breaks, debris hitting the ground can span hundreds or thousands of miles.

So far there have been no eyewitness reports of the rocket breaking in the sky or debris on the ground.

Often, larger space vehicles are equipped with means to steer the spacecraft back into a safe place (usually the South Pacific), but that doesn’t seem to have been the case with this rocket.

Finally, some of the spacecraft measuring about the size of a small bus splashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa, according to the United States Space Command, which was tracking the reentry.

The rocket’s uncontrolled re-entry route was largely determined by the past few days of space weather, McDowell said..

The final path, off the northwest coast of Africa. (Jonathan McDowell / Twitter)

Particles flowing from the sun can drag and disturb the path of a piece of debris so fast that it makes prediction difficult.

Although in the case of falling on a population it would almost certainly entail loss of human life, these types of incidents have minimal possibilities, given the amount of uninhabited surface of the Earth (including the vast oceans).

“Once they reach the lower atmosphere, they travel relatively slowly,” said Jonathan McDowell.

“The landing shows that China is serious about sending astronauts beyond low Earth orbit, something that only POT has succeeded, and finally send his astronauts to the Moon, “he told . Andrew Jones, reporter for SpaceNews.

The complex formed by the Salyut 7 and the Cosmos 1686 module (TKS-4) ended its operational life and re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere over Argentina on February 7, 1991.

